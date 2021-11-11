With five minutes remaining in the Michigan men’s basketball team’s season opener against Buffalo, the Wolverines were struggling. Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson and graduate guard DeVante’ Jones had both just missed the front-ends of one-and-ones, and a lead that was once as large as 21 had been cut to just five.

But then, sophomore forward Terrance Williams II struck.

After Jones grabbed a defensive rebound, he pushed the pace and found Williams open from deep. Williams knocked it down, extending Michigan’s lead to eight and bringing Crisler Center to its feet. From there, the Wolverines (1-0 overall) staved off the Bulls (0-1) to win, 88-76.

Williams’ 3-pointer wasn’t the first big shot he had hit, though. In the first half, with freshman wing Caleb Houstan and graduate guard DeVante’ Jones on the bench with two fouls apiece and graduate guard Eli Brooks temporarily on the bench, Michigan turned to an inexperienced lineup of mostly bench players.

During a four minute stretch in which the Wolverines were without that trio, they outscored Buffalo by eight. Williams showed off his improved athleticism and 3-point shooting during that stretch, driving to the basket and making difficult layups, and knocking down an and-one 3-pointer that gave Michigan its largest lead of the game.

Dickinson led the team with 12 first-half points, but it felt like Williams and freshman forward Moussa Diabate, who both had seven first-half points, stole the show.

The Wolverines’ took a 15-point lead into halftime, but the Bulls started the second half hot, scoring in five of their first six possessions of the half to cut the lead to seven with Michigan’s starters on the floor. To make matters worse for the Wolverines, Jones picked up his third foul less than three minutes into the half. Michigan would once again have to rely on its depth.

The turning point came from none other than Williams.

After Dickinson took over for a bit, scoring six-straight Wolverines’ points, Buffalo forward Jeenathan Williams kept the Bulls in the game, with seven of his own to get the deficit back to six.

But Williams shut down any momentum Buffalo had gained with a jumper of his own. Two minutes later, he hit the 3-pointer that proved to be the dagger.

With its starters in foul trouble Michigan needed someone besides Dickinson to step up. Prior to the Wolverines’ exhibition game against Wayne State, Michigan coach Juwan Howard told reporters that this was the deepest team he’s had in his three years in Ann Arbor. Williams proved him right, helping the Wolverines stave off an upset to start their season.