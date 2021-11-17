Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced Tuesday afternoon that Michigan coach Juwan Howard has agreed to a five-year extension that runs through the 2025-26 season. The contract comes with revised financial terms and becomes effective immediately.

Per Brendan Quinn of The Athletic, Howard’s 2021-22 salary will increase from $2.2 million to $3.2 million and he will receive a 4% raise in each year of the deal.

“I couldn’t be happier for our student-athletes and fans to know that Juwan will continue to lead Michigan into the future,” Manuel said. “His great character is second to none, and he is a wonderful teammate — demonstrated through his commitment to proactive communication and collaboration across the department. (Howard’s) love for this university is evident in all that he does, as is the joy he takes in the accomplishments of his student-athletes.”

Howard has led the Wolverines to a 42-17 record over the course of his first two seasons. Last year, Howard took home the Big Ten and AP National Coach of the Year while leading Michigan to a Big Ten regular season title and an Elite Eight appearance.

Howard shared his own thoughts on the contract and the way it came about:

“I’m honored to be regarded in such a way that the University wished to continue a lasting relationship with me,” Howard said. “It was a surprise when (Manuel) approached me, and it didn’t take long for us to get on the same page. I’m grateful to him, our great University and my talented young men who sacrifice every day. The love I have for the University of Michigan is beyond words.”

Entering his third season in Ann Arbor, Howard brings in the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation with his eyes set on a Big Ten and National Title. With the extension, Howard also looks to bring success to Michigan going into the future.