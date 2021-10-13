Michigan picked up the fourth member of its 2022 class, Jett Howard, Wednesday afternoon. Howard chose the Wolverines over Georgetown, Tennessee and North Carolina State. Two days ago on Monday, Howard said he planned to commit to Tennessee, but has since changed his mind.

Jett, the son of Michigan coach Juwan Howard, is ranked 37th nationally in his class according to 247 Sports. He is the fourth four-star to join the Wolverines’ 2022 class and the third top 100 player.

Howard is an extremely versatile player that brings with him a lot of highly sought-after skills. He’s a strong shooter that can score at all three levels. And, at six-foot-seven, he has the frame and motor to be a solid defender in the years to come.

In his action during a limited season with IMG Academy last year — alongside incoming five-star freshman big man Moussa Diabate — he averaged almost 10 points per game and shot 44% from beyond the arc in 15 minutes a game. If Howard improves upon those numbers this year, look for him to make his way up in the rankings.