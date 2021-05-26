After an accolade-filled freshman season, Hunter Dickinson is testing the NBA waters.

Wednesday afternoon, Dickinson announced that he will enter the NBA Draft while signing with an NCAA-certified agent in order to retain his college eligibility.

“It has always been my dream to play in the NBA, so it is important for me to gather information before making this decision,” Dickinson posted on Twitter. “I look forward to getting feedback and I am excited for the next steps of this process.”

The 7-foot-1 Dickinson burst onto the scene as one of the nation’s premier centers, dominating the Big Ten as a freshman. He averaged 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game across 28 appearances, 23 of which were starts. He was named Second Team All-American, First Team All-Big Ten and captured Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors a whopping seven times.

Dickinson becomes the second Michigan underclassmen to declare for the draft, joining Franz Wagner, who declared last month following his sophomore season. While Wagner is a projected lottery pick, Dickinson has not appeared in many mock drafts.

Should Dickinson stay in the NBA Draft, it would be a major loss for Michigan. With fifth-year senior center Austin Davis not taking an NCAA waiver to return for a sixth season, the Wolverines’ depth at center is limited to Dickinson and incoming freshman Moussa Diabate, who projects as more of a power forward. In that scenario, it’s likely that Michigan would need to search outside the program for options.

Dickinson will have until July 7th, ten days following the NBA Draft Combine, to withdraw from the draft.