As a University of Michigan graduate, former member of the Michigan Marching Band and a lifelong Wolverine fan, I am saddened by the retweet from Michigan running back Donovan Edwards’s account of a clip containing virulent antisemitism form Kanye West, with the caption “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.” There is no place at the University for racism and antisemitism.

I believe the athletic department should set an example of Michigan’s high bar of academic, athletic and ethical excellence by suspending Mr. Edwards for this weekend’s game against Michigan State University. Edwards and the team should understand that there is no place for this behavior at Michigan. Had a white player retweeted a racist David Duke tweet, for example, I believe that player should and would be suspended.

The team is more than one player, and this behavior cannot be tolerated.

Rob Loewenthal graduated from the University of Michigan in 1992.