The recent opinion piece published in The Michigan Daily titled “Transplanting truth: Putting the ‘see’ in organ donation transparency” brought to light the important issue of organ donation and transplantation.

However, the author’s perspective was a bit narrow, and as the leader of the Minority Organ Tissue Transplant Education Program in Detroit and director of public education at Gift of Life Michigan, I would like to offer a broader perspective through the lens of my lived experience.

The piece rightly highlights the depth of medical mistrust in minority communities as a result of the historical exploitation they’ve experienced in healthcare settings. Gift of Life Michigan is acutely aware and equally appalled. So, yes, it is a “tall request” to ask people of Color to join a donor registry, which is exactly why community voices, such as MOTTEP, are so important and working.

Gift of Life Michigan, the Ann Arbor-based organ procurement organization for this state, has been saving and healing lives for 52 years. For more than half of that time, the nonprofit has been partnered with the Detroit chapter of MOTTEP.

MOTTEP’s primary mission is to reduce the vast number of ethnic minorities in need of transplants by working with communities to build relationships, promote health wellness and provide education regarding organ donation and transplantation. It has been a critical voice in addressing health disparities and increasing equity in this critical healthcare setting. MOTTEP has been so successful, it has earned an international reputation for its strategies and progress.

In regards to the recent publication, what isn’t highlighted at all is the transparency that already exists and the remarkable progress that’s taking place in Michigan and other states related to those communities and organ donation. Gift of Life Michigan has worked for decades to build trust, dispel donation myths, talk, and talk more about the process and policies that impact transplantation.

The results are worth celebrating, though we acknowledge that there is still work to be done.

Today, thanks to those efforts, African Americans, once seen as the most resistant to organ donation, have emerged as a growing donor population. The statistics speak for themselves. In 1997, when Gift of Life’s partnership with MOTTEP began, the nation’s minority donation rate was just 15%, according to Dr. Clive O. Callenar of National MOTTEP. The rate in Michigan today, according to Gift of Life internal data, is 33%.

The progress is a result of a grassroots approach that involves real conversations about organ and tissue donation. They’re taking place in churches, schools and at events and public forums in Detroit, Flint, Saginaw and other communities across Michigan. Gift of Life Michigan and MOTTEP host “Let’s Talk,” a multicultural outreach forum with virtual roundtables and straight talk about everything from kidney donation and the waiting list to frightening myths that can pass down through generations.

Gift of Life also has produced videos dispelling the myths and explaining the donation process, which is critical to building trust. We host transplant and health symposiums to discuss organ donation in the context of lived experiences of people in our community. We also host public open houses at our Ann Arbor headquarters, which is where most Michigan donors give their final gifts. We lead tours of our Donor Care Center and laboratory where work is done to safely match donors and recipients, and private tours and explanations for any person or group interested in learning about donation. Our door is open.

We invite The Michigan Daily, and any other media outlet, to visit and learn.

In summary, while we applaud the call for more transparency and accountability in the organ donation process, it is equally vital to appreciate the robust efforts already in place. Lives depend on it. The successes of Gift of Life Michigan and its partner MOTTEP have been recognized by Donate Life America and the Association for Multicultural Affairs in Transplantation.

By dismantling myths, fostering community engagement and continuing to push for transparency, we move closer to our goals.

The progress has saved lives, yet racial disparities in the donation equation persist. People of Color comprise 26% of Michigan’s population, yet — according to Gift of Life data — they represent 37% of the 2,441 patients waiting for an organ transplant in Michigan, as of Nov. 1.

Gift of Life Michigan and MOTTEP are working with a sense of urgency to close this gap and we hope someday no one has to wait for their lives to be saved by a generous donor.

Together, we can change the narrative around organ donation in minority communities, saving countless lives in the process.

We invite you to join us in the community conversation of saving lives.

Remonia Chapman is the Director of Public Education and Community Outreach at Gift of Life Michigan and Program Director of the Detroit chapter of Minority Organ Tissue Transplant Education Program. She can be reached at rchapman@golm.org.