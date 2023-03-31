On Tuesday, The Michigan Daily Editorial Board formally endorsed the MPower ticket for president and vice president of the University of Michigan’s Central Student Government. The Daily’s support for MPower’s candidates demonstrates their apathy towards the 5,000 undergraduate and nearly 1,500 graduate Jewish students at the University. Given MPower’s insensitive rhetoric, The Daily must claim responsibility for their misguided endorsement.

Specific parts of MPower’s platform are troubling, specifically the complete ban on all University-sponsored trips to Israel and the call to battle Zionism on campus. We have included direct quotations from their platform below:

(1) “We pledge to staunchly fight … antisemitism (and) Zionism …”

(2) “End the Central Student Government’s trip/all University-sponsored trips to Israel”

It is not antisemitic to criticize Israel. In fact, criticism of Israel is essential — it sparks conversation, ignites cooperation and inspires change. Marginalizing any group through the denial of their right to self-determination is wrong. The Anti-Defamation League defines Zionism as “the movement for the self-determination and statehood for the Jewish people.” The outright rejection of self-determination directed exclusively toward the Jewish people, simply on the basis of their religion, is antisemitic. More importantly, it imposes the same ideology that these candidates so proudly advocate against. To claim that you stand for “community and coalition building” while denying any group’s religious rights is disappointing and hypocritical at best.

We appreciate the mention of adding Kosher options to campus and the commitment towards fighting antisemitism. However, MPower has yet to hold or attend events to engage with Jewish students and their communities. Merely mentioning issues that “appeal” to a Jewish student body without engaging in discussion is tokenizing and disingenuous. How can you fight antisemitism without engaging in discussion with Jewish voices? You can’t.

The greatest way to spur conversation and spark progress is through open dialogue and cultural exchange. MPower’s decision to demand the University eliminate trips to Israel is short-sighted and unproductive. Additionally, CSG does not offer, plan or fund any trips to Israel, and the previous administration actively avoided any mention of foreign policy. If anything, the University should fund educational programs in the region. Cooperative trips will not only bring a larger community to the conversation but will increase partnership and foster positive student relationships.

For nearly a century the University has proudly served as an ally for the Jewish community. In the wake of the 20th century’s “Jewish Problem” — a sentiment aimed at significantly limiting and reducing the amount of Jewish students at elite institutions — the University refused to partake. It is paramount that the U-M community continues to actively defend and advocate for the rights of Jewish people and all marginalized groups.

A student government under the leadership of the MPower platform will create an environment of hostility for Jewish students; leaders who promote these sentiments should not be endorsed by one of the University’s most prominent student organizations. The Daily has a storied history covering issues that matter to U-M students. This comes with a noble goal of striving “to uphold impartiality, fairness and the complete truth (and to seek) equitable coverage in our representation of all communities, identities and groups.” Sharing a piece from the Editorial Board on the day of an election that misrepresents the extent to which MPower has engaged with the larger campus community is not convincing, impartial, fair, nor representative of the complete truth. Many members of the undergraduate Jewish population strongly disagree with The Daily’s endorsement — we encourage The Daily to reconsider its endorsement and invite the Editorial Board to engage with the larger Jewish community.

