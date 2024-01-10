Heading to Sweden for the World Junior Championship, the four Michigan players on Team USA’s roster had one thing on their minds — winning a gold medal. Through strenuous battles with Czechia and Finland and blowout wins over Switzerland and Slovakia, Team USA was the team to beat.

And by the end of the tournament, it was undefeated — returning to the United States with a World Juniors trophy and gold medals around the players’ necks.

For the Wolverines’ on Team USA, the win in Sweden meant a lot more than just an addition to their trophy cabinet. It didn’t mean returning and boasting their medals, but using the experience to reconnect with their teammates and push forward for a stronger second half of the collegiate season.

“I thought all of our guys did well not just because of their points, but just playing the right type of hockey,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Tuesday. “I think all the guys came back and recharged and are just ready to be back with each other.”

Notching a combined 33 points on the tournament, sophomore forwards Frank Nazar III, Gavin Brindley and Rutger McGroarty, as well as sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey, return to the Wolverines with a newfound confidence that they hope spreads to the rest of the team.

“Coming (back) to Michigan, we don’t want to be better than all the other guys here,” Nazar said. “We don’t want to put ourselves above anyone, we just want to try to come back to this team and have a better second half, lead by example and do our best to get this team together and play some good hockey going forward.”

Much of Team USA’s success was attributed to the forward line made up of Nazar, Brindley and Michigan State’s Isaac Howard. Nazar’s faceoff wins and playmaking abilities allowed for Brindley and Howard to score a combined 13 goals — roughly 30% of Team USA’s goal total.

“(I wanted to contribute) in any way I (could),” Brindley said. “Just playing a different role than I did (last year) in the tournament, so it was good to have the puck on my stick more and make some more plays.”

In Michigan’s games prior to World Juniors, Brindley’s point production was faltering — only getting three points in the last six games — but in Sweden, he notched six goals in seven games. Nazar and Brindley have seldom played on a line together thus far this season. However, this line made of Michigan-based players proved extremely successful, and Nazar and Brindley showed clear chemistry and confidence in their skills that can translate to the Wolverines.

Casey’s defensive presence coupled with his offensive intelligence created versatility that moved the puck up the ice for the forwards. Going from not playing a minute in the tournament last year to becoming a key player in driving plays and drawing penalties can bring Casey confidence that he can carry into the rest of the season.

For McGroarty, the tournament signified a monumental moment in his career. World Juniors marked his first time playing a game in over a month due to injury. Donning the “C” for Team USA, his teammates looked to him for leadership on and off the ice, despite his prior seven-week absence from the game. Scoring five goals, McGroarty proved he is back to his old form, the one that clinched 18 points in 13 games in the first half of the season — and the one that can jumpstart the second half of the season.

The quad has notched 77 points in 18 games for Michigan this season. But if they can carry the momentum from World Juniors, where they reached nearly half of those points in just seven games for Team USA, they could propel the Wolverines to a much stronger second half.

It’s not just these four who can turn the Wolverines’ season around because it takes the entire team. However, four gold medals is a good start.