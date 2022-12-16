PLYMOUTH — Watching freshman defenseman Seamus Casey play with the Michigan hockey team, you can immediately spot his elite edge work. You can also see how quickly he develops plays in the offensive zone. And of course, his elite hands will dazzle you.

But what lies beneath that surface is how much Casey has grown since joining the Wolverines. Killing plays in the defensive zone, moving the puck to open shooters or outworking his opponents along the boards — Casey’s game is far more complete now than it was four months ago.

And that growth ties into Casey’s mindset.

“The biggest thing, he’s just defending better,” USA coach Rand Pecknold said after the first US World Junior selection camp practice on Monday. “He’s always been an elite player; … He’s maturing at a nice rate; He’s making really good decisions, whether it’s retrievals, the powerplay — I thought he was excellent.”

Statistically, the results leap off the page. According to data compiled by Elite Prospects’ Lassi Alanen, Casey is the best statistical defenseman in college hockey. He ranks in the nation’s top tier for individual expected goals created, particularly standing out for his zone entry abilities.

But more than just a development in particular skills, Casey’s improvement comes from his response to raised competition. Compared to his time with the U.S. National Team Development Program, a half season playing better opponents at the collegiate level has kept his game honest.

“Learning how to play physical every shift, every time — it can be tough,” Casey said. “College, in a good way, forces you to always (play) a lot of big, strong, fast players. You gotta be physical all the time with the puck.”

Coaches are taking notice. Pecknold noticed visible improvement in Casey’s performance in this week’s training camp compared to when he coached him in July’s National Junior Evaluation Camp. While he liked Casey back then, his growth stands out now.

Considering how he approaches his weaknesses, that’s no surprise. When asked how much Casey has improved after Wednesday’s training camp practices, freshman forward Gavin Brindley viewed his longtime friend through a wider lens.

“It’s gonna sound crazy, but when (Casey) was little, he used to try to stickhandle and this guy (had) the worst hands I’ve ever seen in my life,” Brindley said, chuckling a little as he reminisced. “Now, he’s just worked his whole life on his edges in his hands. And now I mean, he probably has arguably some of the best hands and best edges in the country. He makes guys miss out there all the time.”

Just like how he overhauled his stick skills over his career — Casey claimed that Brindley used to call him The Ginsu Chef for his choppy puck handling — Casey’s growth mindset remains at the forefront with the Wolverines. Before the season in July, he set a goal to raise his defensive game, addressing an area that scouts criticized before the NHL draft.

If anyone pinned a nickname on Casey’s old defensive play as well, it wouldn’t be a fitting moniker anymore. Because since then, Casey’s game has shown a concerted effort to address that area. In many games this season, Casey’s strong play near the boards and physical presence in open ice has created possessions for his team. Along with his skating and hands, Casey has used that defensive play to be a zone entry machine.

Casey’s first half of the season shows he isn’t backing down from the challenge of development. Because in a mere five months since July, he’s made himself an all-around better player by targeting perceived weaknesses.

And with half a season left on deck, he’s only searching for his next challenge.