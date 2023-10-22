While the No. 7 Michigan hockey team cruised to a 7-1 victory against Ohio State on Friday, Saturday’s game more closely resembled the competitive rivalry between these two teams.

In a game filled with tight checks and end-of-period scrums, Michigan (3-2-1 overall, 1-0-1 Big Ten) came out on the wrong side of the battle tying the game in regulation and overtime, but losing a Big Ten shootout, 3-2, to No. 13 Ohio State (2-1-1, 0-1-1).

Throughout the first period, the Wolverines struggled to capitalize on their early opportunities. Michigan’s failed first powerplay attempt illustrates that fact.

Securing an extra-man advantage three minutes into the game, Michigan struggled to maintain zone time and generate dangerous scoring opportunities in front of the net.

The Buckeyes, conversely, made sure to capitalize on their own chances as they scored off a powerplay opportunity halfway through the first.

Ohio State nearly doubled its lead, finding the back of the net once more in the second period. Nevertheless, the goal was eventually deemed offside and overturned moments later, keeping the game close and the tensions high.

With the Wolverines struggling to find their offense, and the Buckeyes knocking on the door at the same time, tensions on the ice continued to escalate. The end of second-period scrum — one in which sophomore forward Josh Eernisse was on top of an Ohio State defender – reflected the Wolverines’ frustrations.

With tensions growing and penalties awarded shortly thereafter, the Wolverines were granted another powerplay opportunity to start the third period.

Michigan made sure to take advantage of that opportunity.

On a powerplay halfway through the third period, sophomore forward Gavin Brindley rifled the puck from the left side of the circle, notching the game-tying goal for the Wolverines.

Sophomore forward T.J. Hughes added a powerplay tally of his own by scoring off a juicy rebound in front of the net. With back-to-back powerplay goals, the Wolverines had capitalized on their opportunities and then some.

Michigan’s ability to find its game in the third period is a reflection of the strong play of graduate goaltender Jacob Barczewski. Throughout the game, Barczewski stood tall for the Wolverines warding off shots from the slot and denying stuff attempts around the crease.

Despite Barczewski’s efforts, however, the Buckeyes were not going to go away quietly. Ohio State secured the equalizer off a deflection from the left circle with less than five minutes left in the game, tying the game at two goals a piece.

And once they got a chance, the Buckeyes capitalized. After a scoreless overtime, they were able to finish the game in the shootout, scoring two goals to Michigan’s one.

So while the Wolverines were able to come alive in the third period and find ways to complete their chances, ultimately Ohio State was able to finish the game when it mattered most.