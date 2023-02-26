Whenever the postseason starts to creep up, so too does the idea of ‘peaking at the right time.’

Teams want to be playing their best hockey as they head to the playoffs. They want to build momentum, get hot and get the entire lineup rolling. They don’t want to, say, lose four straight games leading into the Big Ten Tournament.

But effectively, that’s what the No. 4 Michigan hockey team has done. Despite officially recording two ties and two losses in their last four contests, both ties ended in shootout losses and the Wolverines exiting the ice dejected.

And yet, even after falling in overtime to No. 20 Notre Dame on Saturday to extend its losing streak to four, Michigan still focused on the positives.

“Our goal was to win it for the seniors, and just head in the right direction,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “I’m happier with how we played in losing — maybe it’s because we’re already in second — than if we would have won by five goals playing the wrong way. I feel better about our team heading into the playoffs.”

Because the Wolverines clinched second place in the Big Ten when No. 1 Minnesota beat No. 8 Ohio State earlier in the evening, it’s easier for them to look on the bright side. Despite potential Pairwise ramifications, Saturday’s loss barely affected Michigan’s path in the postseason.

And looking to head in the right direction with the postseason looming, the third period displayed a perfect example of what the Wolverines are looking for. While they only scored one goal, they outshot the Fighting Irish 27-6, maintaining possession in the offensive zone for most of the period.

“If we play like that the rest of the season — especially the third period — we’re gonna be in a really good spot,” Naurato said.

So even with the overtime loss and the growing losing streak, it’s understandable why Michigan is walking away from Saturday looking at the bright side. Add in the extra dimension of honoring the seniors in their last regular season contest at Yost Ice Arena, and no one with the Wolverines would want to leave the rink dejected — stewing over the little details that they need to fix instead of taking the time to recognize their oldest players and many of their clubhouse leaders.

Even if it wasn’t Senior Night, Michigan still has reason for optimism despite the four-game skid. Naurato is an incredibly process-oriented coach, and for the most part, the Wolverines stuck to their process Saturday — particularly in that third period.

Moving forward, though, there’s not much more room to focus on the process. With every result critical in the single-elimination postseason, outshooting a team 27-6 in a period doesn’t matter if Michigan can’t put in one extra goal. Because whether or not they played the right way, if the Wolverines don’t end up with more goals on the scoreboard, their season ends, just like that.

But still, even with four straight results going the wrong way, Michigan isn’t worried. Just ask senior defenseman Jay Keranen if he has any doubts:

“No. We know how we can play. … We’ll be buzzing on Friday.”

Four-game losing streak or not, the Wolverines believe they’re ready to peak in March.