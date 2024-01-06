Frank Nazar III was in his eighth-floor dorm room when the fire alarm went off. He waited as his fellow students filed down the stairs. And then he waited some more.

After hip surgery mere weeks prior left him on crutches, making his way down eight flights of stairs wasn’t a simple task.

However, Frank’s mom, Gina, had anticipated this exact scenario. She set up a plan of action with Michigan Housing that would send someone to help Frank down the stairs in the event of a fire. But when an actual fire occurred, of course, nothing went according to plan. As Gina tells it, Frank waited for 15 minutes, and when he looked out his window and saw smoke, he decided he would wait no longer.

“He went down the eight flights of stairs with his crutches by himself and got himself out,” Gina recalled to The Michigan Daily. “Thankfully it was a kitchen fire and it didn’t go far, nothing really happened. But the irony of the whole story is that there actually was a fire.”

Just as Gina did everything she could to protect her hampered son from a fire, Frank’s family has adapted to support his hockey career every step of the way, while instilling the work ethic that drives him. Frank was determined to hobble down those stairs, and he was even more determined to come back from his injury stronger than before.

It wasn’t easy, though. Frank was on the precipice of his freshman season with the Michigan hockey team when he made the difficult decision to address a nagging hip injury. With that decision came four weeks on crutches and a months-long rehab process, which meant the disappointment of missing out on coveted ice time with his new team. It was a massive setback during a crucial period.

“He looked at it as, ‘Yeah, for the short term this is gonna suck I can’t play my freshman year, but in the long run, this is what I need to do for my body, for my future in hockey,’ ” Gina said. “His maturity level really shone through quite a bit when it comes to making that decision and being able to figure out how to navigate through it and deal with it.”

Months that should have been filled with skating and adapting to the college game were instead spent rehabbing and watching from the sideline. Michigan coach Brandon Naurato kept Frank involved by having him watch film and help with stats during games, and Frank credits much of his preparedness upon his eventual return last season to that work.

What he couldn’t have prepared for, however, was how the speed of the game hit him when he first returned to action.

“I think the hardest thing last year coming back was just getting back into hockey sense and getting back into that game feeling,” Frank told The Daily. “That was hard getting up to speed on things.”

Hard as it was, it didn’t stop Frank from making a grand entrance. He made his collegiate debut against Michigan State in East Lansing on Feb. 10, but the next night in Detroit, playing in The Duel in the D, Frank truly arrived.

Crossing the blue line with the puck after a Spartan turnover, Frank had a three-on-one opportunity. For a split second, he reverted to his selfless tendencies and debated passing, which caused him to slightly mishandle the puck. But it was his moment, and he took it, rifling in his first career goal in a Michigan sweater.

To make the moment even sweeter, 15 members of Frank’s friends and family were in attendance to witness it. And not only that, but Detroit itself holds a special place in the Nazar family’s hearts. In a way, it’s the origin of Frank’s hockey career.

***

Making their home in Mount Clemens, a suburb of Detroit, the Nazars lived a quiet, blue-collar life. They owned a parking garage in downtown Detroit, across the street from Joe Louis Arena, which was home to the Red Wings until 2017. Through parking cars for the Wings fans and experiencing the thrill of the hockey culture in Detroit — which at the time was at its peak, accentuated by Stanley Cup celebrations — Frank’s dad fell in love with the game. And he passed on that love to his only son.

“One day he was watching hockey in his room, and I came in and was watching with him and he asked me if it was something I wanted to try out,” Frank said. “And he signed me up the next day.”

Courtesy of Gina Nazar.

The Nazars weren’t the traditional hockey family that tends to pass on hockey talent from one generation to the next. That’s not to say they weren’t fervently in support of Frank’s endeavors, because they were. But no one in the family had played or coached hockey, so as much as they were fans of the sport, having a talented player of their own meant there was a learning curve.

“It’s a crazy world,” Gina said. “Especially in Michigan, Minnesota, Chicago, youth hockey is insane. So it’s not an easy world to get into, especially if you’ve never been a part of it before.”

The Nazars had to learn quickly, though, because from the moment Frank stepped on the ice at around age six, he fell in love with playing hockey. More than that, his natural talent was unmistakable. As he progressed, joining a house hockey league in Mount Clemens, his abundance of skill grew obvious — to some at least.

“The coaches were like, ‘He’s really, really talented,’ ” Gina remembered. “And we’re like, ‘He’s nine. What do you mean?’ ”

They might not have known the game well enough to see Frank’s talent at the time, but then Frank was invited to try out for a travel team, and he made it. From there, the Nazars were sucked in — they became a hockey family.

Courtesy of Gina Nazar.

Around the age of 12, things started to get real for Frank. Hockey turned into less of an extracurricular and more of a path that he could follow to college and beyond. He’ll be the first to admit that he didn’t really understand what committing to a school meant, aside from the fact that it was something cool to post on your Instagram. But with his mom’s guidance, he landed on Michigan, committing when he was just 14 years old.

That year was a big one for Frank. He also won a national championship with his Little Caesars 14U team, and the coach of that team, Brian Felsner, proudly calls Frank “the best player I’ve ever coached.” The two still skate together whenever Frank has a break to go back home, and when they do, Felsner remembers the first time he watched Frank on the ice.

“It was kind of like a wow factor,” Felsner told The Daily. “He is that good. I thought, ‘Wow, this kid, he’s going to be a special player,’ and I’ve always believed that since the first time I ever saw him play.”

Felsner described Frank as an “elite skater” and a “perfectionist.” But before he got to any of that technical jargon, he laid out his most important observation: that Frank is “a better kid than hockey player.”

He’s quiet yet kind. He’s humble yet competitive. And he attributes a lot of his character to his sisters.

***

Growing up with three older sisters meant that Frank was spoiled with attention. But that doesn’t mean his sisters went easy on him. In fact, they claim credit for his hockey success off the premise that they never let him win, making him earn victory in every competition, every time — difficult when you’re the youngest.

“He was like five years old playing Monopoly the real way,” Gina said. “And then mom would be like, ‘Just let him win.’ And they’re like ‘Never.’ ”

There may have been some hurt feelings at the time for kid Frank, but as a young man, he knows he wouldn’t be who he is today without his sisters.

“A lot of people ask me and are shocked when they hear me say that I loved having three older sisters,” Frank said. “But it’s true because they made me who I am today and kind of brought out the personality and taught me what I needed to know.”

If Frank’s sisters take credit for his hockey success, there was no more triumphant day for them than the 2022 NHL draft. When Frank was selected 13th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks, his family members jumped to their feet to hug him, with tears of joy in their eyes.

All of his work, his family’s guidance and the hundreds of dollars spent on equipment and camps came to fruition. As Gina expressed, it was “mesmerizing.”

Courtesy of Gina Nazar.

The draft was one of the highest points of Frank’s career thus far, but it was immediately followed by his hip injury and subsequent surgery that claimed much of his freshman season. Now, Frank has climbed to the mountaintop once again. Halfway through his sophomore season with the Wolverines, he feels like himself again, and it’s beginning to show. Naurato deemed his most recent game played for Michigan on Dec. 2 the best of his college career.

And on Friday, he won a gold medal with Team USA at the World Junior Championship — an opportunity he missed last year while recovering from his surgery. His performance in the tournament showcased one the pillars of his character and the reason why he is such an impactful playmaker — his selflessness. He notched eight points, all on assists, in seven games, consistently dishing up opportunities for his teammates to shine.

“He’s never about himself,” Felsner said. “He would go out of his way to help another kid or help a kid become a better player. He’s never about himself. He’ll never make you feel like he’s cocky or it’s about him. He’s just maybe one of the most personable kids I’ve ever met.”

As the accolades have rained down over Frank’s hockey career, underneath it all he has remained appreciative of what his family and community did for his early development and plays every day to make their loyalty worth it.

Frank was born with a gift. Natural hockey skill, yes, but perhaps the even greater gift was being born into a family that helped him shape his talent. It didn’t matter that the Nazars weren’t the traditional hockey family — because they were just the one that Frank needed. He had the skill, and he developed the determination with the support of his loved ones.

Through adversity, injury and immense successes, Frank has remained steadfast in his path to building a fruitful hockey career.

Because he wasn’t just born with it. His family showed him how to fight for it.