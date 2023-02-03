Leaving its last matchup against Wisconsin on Dec. 3, the currently-ranked No. 6 Michigan hockey team was facing different circumstances. Looking to build momentum, the Wolverines left Madison with a perplexing split — one that they could afford.

Wisconsin was, and currently is, the bottom-feeder of an elite Big Ten conference. Despite escaping with a win that Saturday night, Michigan handed the Badgers their first Big Ten Conference win of the season during the weekend. Exactly two months later and it has collected just two more.

Now though, the teams haven’t changed, but the circumstances have. Powered by the red-hot second halves of freshman forward Adam Fantilli and sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes, the Wolverines have competed with the best of the best across the last month.

Michigan is rolling. Meanwhile, Wisconsin’s once dreary hopes have soured even further.

It’s a story the two teams have seen before though. In their loss to the Badgers, the Wolverines came out hot, building a 2-0 lead before falling apart en route to a 6-3 loss.

“I thought we came out hot and then we got satisfied,” freshman forward Rutger McGroarty said after the loss Dec. 2. “It was 2-0 and then after that we just weren’t good. I don’t even think it was just us not being connected, I thought we were being soft.”

That quote rang true in the moment, and it has surprising ramifications today.

Michigan has reached its highest point since it was ranked No. 1 in early November of this season. After a humbling loss to then-No. 8 Ohio State to open the second half of their season, the Wolverines flipped a switch and haven’t looked back. Michigan has recorded a point in each of its last five games and most recently swept then-No. 6 Penn State.

Now though, the task for Michigan is to avoid the softness that McGroarty lamented. Wisconsin’s continuously woeful season provides ample opportunity to secure six points and potentially supplant the Nittany Lions’ second place standing in the Big Ten.

But getting there is easier said than done. Despite the hot streak, the Badgers have bested them before. So how did the Wolverines find themselves in the loss column and how did they claw their way out?

“We got away from our game,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Dec. 2. “We weren’t hard enough. We weren’t connected.”

Neglecting to block shooting lanes, a multitude of tipped shots became the stuff of nightmares. On the other end, Michigan’s offense fell dormant. The Wolverines ceded a 6-1 goal swing that left a bitter taste. Michigan’s defense consistently let shots through to junior goaltender Erik Portillo as five of Wisconsin’s six goals came from the point.

Nevertheless, just 24 hours later, the Wolverines walked away with a 4-2 win and a semblance of having righted the ship. And in a moment where Michigan seems to have righted its season as a whole, sophomore forward Mark Estapa’s thoughts ring true. It needs to play better than it did two months ago.

“Can’t even get too high or too low,” Estapa said after Saturday’s win Dec. 3. “You just got to play the way you know how to play and just make the right plays and do the right thing.”

Doing the right thing will be key. Already short-staffed, the Wolverines’ margins of victory are still razor-thin, despite their recent success. Victory in the Big Ten is hardly assured, even against the weakest link.

However, if Michigan is to walk away with a crucial six points this weekend, it needs to stick to the game plan that got it here. A combination of high energy forechecking, defensive urgency and the “five-foot passes” that Naurato has preached all season. The list goes on and on, but in the end, it’s the Wolverines opportunity to fumble — not the other way around.

Because if Michigan lets this chance slip away, it might badger it for the rest of the season.