Keep the brooms away for now.

After all, the No. 6 Michigan hockey team has yet to sweep or be swept by any teams it has competed against. While it is still early on, and the Wolverines have only played three teams thus far this season, they split every single one of those series.

This same time last year, Michigan posted a convincing 5-1-0 start to its campaign. But plenty has changed between this year and last, and one difference stands out the most: inconsistency.

The Wolverines’ second series against UMass highlights this trend. After handily beating the Minutemen 7-2 in the first game, Michigan entered the second half of the series with the upper hand. Nevertheless, the Wolverines surrendered six goals in the final frame, losing both the game and the opportunity at a series sweep.

The Ohio State matchup presents a similar pattern. The Wolverines clobbered the Buckeyes in a 7-1 win on Friday, but they failed to replicate that performance in the second game of the series. The offense struggled in the first two periods, and when Michigan managed to secure a lead, it squandered it once more in the last five minutes of the game.

Their inconsistencies between games, and between periods for that matter, ultimately cost the Wolverines the chance to sweep their biggest rival and secure their second conference win of the young season.

“Mentally it can be hard the second game (of a back-to-back),” sophomore forward Jackson Hallum said Tuesday. “When you play good the first game it can be tough to come back and have another great game the second game, so you just have to be mature the way you approach the details of the game.”

While the Wolverines’ current record is indicative of their inability to put away opponents, it also demonstrates the strength of the opposition.

All of Michigan’s opponents this season have been included in this week’s USCHO rankings of the top 20 Division I hockey programs in the country, with Providence ranking in the top 10.

“I would say we’re in a better spot at 3-2-1 than we were last year when we were 7-1 going into Penn State,” Naurato said. “We’ve played tough teams, we’re learning quicker, we’ve done a lot of good things and that was the message to the guys after Saturday.”

The Wolverines’ strength of schedule, if nothing else, provides insight into the way the team stacks up against competitive opponents. Such insight is useful by allowing the Wolverines to have a greater understanding of their strengths and weaknesses against high-end programs.

And in a Big Ten division that is chock-full of talent, having a litmus test this early on could prove to be beneficial for Michigan later in the season.

Because if the Wolverines play like they did in the first half of the Ohio State series, they can beat any team in the Big Ten on any given night. If they show up as the team that relinquished six goals against UMass in the latter half of the season, sweeping teams will continue to be elusive. How Michigan’s future series matchups turn out depends on which team decides to show up.

If they find some consistency, the team that shows up might be holding brooms after all.