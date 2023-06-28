After a freshman season that showed off everything that makes him an elite prospect, forward Adam Fantilli will finally hear his name called at the 2023 NHL Draft this week in Nashville.

While getting drafted will be a monumental moment for Fantilli, the draft isn’t his show alone. Across current roster players and commits, five Michigan hockey team players earned draft rankings from major publications. Let’s break down what makes each player an intriguing prospect.

F Adam Fantilli

NHL Central Scouting: No. 2 (NA Skaters)

Scott Wheeler/The Athletic: No. 3

EP Rinkside: No. 2

Numerous scouting experts have theorized that Fantilli would be the first overall pick if only he were born in a different year from projected generational phenom Connor Bedard. C’est la vie.

Fantilli is a strong playmaker who excels in the power elements of the game — his shot, his checking and most notably his aggression. That all helped him capture the NCAA scoring title and Hobey Baker Award in Michigan’s most dominant freshman campaign since Kyle Connor in 2016. At the next level, Fantilli projects to fit into a top-six center role.

With the second pick in the draft, the Anaheim Ducks earned the right to select Fantilli, but they’ve also got multiple high-investment center prospects in Mason McTavish (3rd overall, 2021), Trevor Zegras (9th overall, 2019) and Nathan Gaucher (22nd overall, 2022). Do the Ducks need another top-six center? Maybe not, but smart teams draft the best player available. That’s Fantilli. Anyone else would be a shocker.

F Gavin Brindley

NHL Central Scouting: No. 23 (North America)

Scott Wheeler/The Athletic: No. 24

EP Rinkside: No. 21

When he came to Michigan last October, Brindley was relatively unknown to most of the hockey world. But after a dominant freshman campaign that saw him carve out a top-six role using his high compete level and speedy skating, Brindley has inserted himself into first round conversations.

Brindley’s biggest asset is his motor. Despite being undersized at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, he chases after pucks and throws his body around. He’s the first to join a scrum, the last to get off the ice. He can also score, often in transition using his footspeed.

His skating ability also builds up his defensive game, which saw him take key roles in Michigan’s penalty kill and even strength defense. That makes him a versatile prospect for NHL teams to invest in, likely with a late first-round pick.

G Stephen Peck (2024-25)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 7 (NA goalies)

Scott Wheeler/The Athletic: Unranked

EP Rinkside: Unranked

After losing star goalie prospect Trey Augustine to Michigan State early last season, Michigan has struggled to find a long-term plan. The Wolverines also lost USHL Dubuque goalie commit Marcus Brannman to Providence and freshman goalie Tyler Shea to the transfer portal. But in Peck, they’ve got a future starter in the making.

Coming out of Connecticut prep school Avon Old Farms — the alma mater of three-time Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Quick — Peck is a 6-foot-2 netminder who ranks seventh in North America and eighth in the world among his age group. He’s confident and consistent, two traits that can make or break goaltenders at all levels.

Peck is good enough that he’s got a high chance to get drafted this season straight out of high school. He’s expected to play for USHL Muskegon next season, run by general manager Jim McGroarty. If that name sounds familiar, that’s because he’s rising sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty’s father, and he was Michigan coach Brandon Naurato’s own coach in junior.

With his high school background and college hockey down the road, Peck is a long-term investment slated for the late rounds, but he could turn into a steal depending on the next few years of development.

F Mikey Burchill (2024-25)

Central Scouting: Unranked

Scott Wheeler/The Athletic: Unranked

EP Rinkside: 134

Another long-term forward prospect for the Wolverines, Burchill is a gifted stickhandler who can dissect defenders and find open teammates. Scouts argue that his decision-making needs work, which should be benefitted by another year in junior with USHL Youngstown, a team that just took home the Clark Cup as league champion.

Once again, Burchill will be a late swing if picked, a player who teams bank on making major improvements over the course of the next few seasons.

F Charlie Cerrato (2024-25)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 222 (NA skaters)

Scott Wheeler/The Athletic: Unranked

EP Rinkside: Unranked

An injury kept Cerrato from playing in front of fans at Yost Ice Arena back in January’s NTDP exhibition, but assistant coach Chad Kolarik noted Cerrato’s football background is an asset on the ice. His dad once worked for the now-Washington Commanders’ front office, and the younger Cerrato flashes the mindset of a linebacker in the way he reads plays in the defensive third.

Defensive tendencies also come partly as a byproduct of playing within a stacked NTDP forward corps. His scoring touch needs significant work, but playing at Michigan — a team who treats offensive structure as the holy word — should benefit him.

Other Michigan players who are eligible: D Tyler Duke (transfer sophomore), D Joshua Orrico (freshman), F Garrett Schifsky (freshman), F Brian Nicholas (2024-25), D Jack Willson (2024-25).