The No. 13 Michigan hockey team embarks on its last road trip of the calendar year this weekend in South Bend to face Notre Dame. The series marks the halfway point of the 2023-24 season, thereby providing a perfect opportunity to evaluate the current status of the team sixteen games into its campaign.

One of the best ways to evaluate progress is through a point of comparison. A former squad of Wolverines can serve as a useful reference point in analyzing similarities and differences.

Enter last season’s 2022-23 Michigan hockey team.

Differences:

The easiest comparison begins with the difference between the two records. The current Michigan team heads into battle with the Fighting Irish holding a 7-6-3 overall record, which is good for 13th in the national rankings. Meanwhile, the Wolverines posted a 10-5-1 record this time last year after splitting a series against Harvard. The disparities in the loss column are not striking — only one loss makes up the difference between the two.

But the differences in ties are noteworthy. It’s no secret that this year’s Michigan team has struggled to close out games when it’s holding a lead entering the third period. All three of its ties this year have been byproducts of late-game collapses — three ties that, turned wins, would’ve made the two records between the teams nearly identical.

The two Big Ten records also look eerily similar with the exception of those ties. Currently, the Wolverines maintain a 2-4-2 Big Ten record. Last year’s squad produced a very similar 2-4-0 in the same span, playing one less Big Ten opponent at this point in the season.

Hockey is often referred to as a ‘game of inches,’ one in which small moments can snowball and change the entire trajectory of the game — and by some extension, the season. Michigan coach Brandon Naurato recognized the impact such small moments can have after a tie against St. Cloud on Saturday.

“It obviously doesn’t feel good for them to come back and tie the game at the end,” Naurato said. “You’re one inch from the puck going over the blue line and it’s over. We blocked three shots in the ten-second sequence before that, so we’re doing a lot of good things. It’s frustrating to not finish it out, but it’s not because of a lack of effort.”

These little moments — the ones in which the Wolverines drop a win for a tie — largely separate the Michigan hockey team today from the one of yesterday.

Similarities:

While the two records and how they got there offer a point of difference, there are a few common factors uniting the two squads across time. Injuries are one such common denominator.

So far this season, the Wolverines have witnessed a series of key players go down with injury. Players like star sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty illustrate one of many players that have been added to an ever-growing list of injuries.

Last year, Michigan looked similarly depleted. Following a series of serious illnesses and injuries, the Wolverines saw its roster turned upside down — so much so that at one point backup goaltender Tyler Shea took the ice as an extra skater in order to dress a complete roster.

Both this year and last, Michigan has dealt with serious injuries in the month of November, was forced to play with a shorthanded roster, and tried to find ways to win amid all the adversity. Such adversity is all the more difficult considering the strength of the schedule of each team — another point of similarity.

As of Nov. 27 of this year, the Wolverines have played six ranked teams, including Wisconsin and Providence, who round out the top ten. Michigan encountered a similarly difficult schedule last season, facing six ranked teams by Nov. 26, 2022, highlighted by Penn State and Minnesota.

Seeing as the Wolverines went on to win the Big Ten Championship and advance to the Frozen Four last year, such a strong schedule evidently prepared them well for tougher competition down the road.

***

Such similarities and differences provide useful insight into the current status of the Michigan hockey team. The information can also be used to help predict what may happen in the second half of the season. If the Wolverines can find a way to close out games when it maintains a lead, what might stop them from fighting for a championship like last year’s squad? Michigan battled through injuries and a tough schedule early last year and came out the other side stronger for it. If the Wolverines are able to return some key players from injury — namely sophomore defenseman Ethan Edwards and Rutger McGroarty — will Michigan be destined for a similar fate?

With a Notre Dame series looming near, and a lengthy break to follow afterward, these comparisons provide a place to begin asking these questions. If the Wolverines hope to turn their season around, it would help to find answers to them sooner rather than later.