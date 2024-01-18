Ask Michigan native Steven Holtz about the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry, and one word will define his answer: hate.

“We openly hate them,” the senior defenseman said Tuesday. “I think all Michigan people are open to saying that to any Michigan State fan’s face, too. It’s like a respect between the Michigan and Michigan State rivalry that we openly hate each other. Could use other words to describe it, but we hate them.”

Hailing from White Lake, a suburb of Detroit, Holtz grew up around the in-state rivalry. He even experienced both sides, going to games with his parents at both Yost and Munn Ice Arenas before choosing the maize-and-blue-lined path.

Although Holtz has especially deep ties to the rivalry, the hatred is by no means unique to those who were raised in Michigan.

“We hate them — that’s it. There’s nothing else to it,” sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey, a Florida native, said. “… When you get out there with them, there’s just something you feel. (We) just don’t like them at all.”

As the No. 15 Michigan hockey team prepares for this weekend’s showdown against No. 7 Michigan State, there’s no doubting the animosity between the two programs. The hatred described by Holtz and Casey goes both ways.

What is in question, however, is which team can successfully harness those emotions to its advantage, rather than its detriment.

“It’s one thing to be all jacked up to play Michigan State,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “But then the game starts, you’re 10 minutes in and you’re gonna see what each team is.”

Hatred like that between the Wolverines and Spartans can either be a huge weapon or a huge burden on the ice. Often, it’s difficult to strike a balance between leaning into those heightened emotions and ensuring that they don’t manifest as unnecessary penalties. Michigan experienced firsthand how those emotions can be a disservice in last year’s rivalry matchup, particularly with a key ejection due to fighting.

So, for the Wolverines, finding that balance could prove instrumental in leaving this upcoming series just as amped as they are heading in.

“There’s so many highs and lows, you have to stay in the middle,” Naurato said. “That — big time — is going to happen in the rivalry games.”

Beyond this weekend, Michigan and Michigan State will meet for another two-game tilt in early February. All four rivalry games scheduled within one month further intensifies the bitterness between opposing skaters.

“You kind of build some hatred relationships with other players,” Holtz said. “You learn what other guys are about, some chirps going around, maybe get a little personal at some point, probably.”

Especially when they face each other so frequently, the mutual contempt between the Wolverines and Spartans is crystal clear. But there’s still one slight caveat, as Holtz acknowledged in his original characterization — the hatred exists in tandem with respect.

That dynamic is often what makes rivalries so special, and Michigan-Michigan State is no exception. Each side respects the other’s successes, often with the mindset that beating a better team makes a rivalry win even sweeter.

“They’re a good team, they’ve proven it for sure. I think it’s good for the rivalry,” Naurato said. “… It’s hard to beat good teams. It’s hard to play in the Big Ten. When they hit you or we hit them, we’re trying to separate them from the puck, we’re trying to wear them down. But I think there’s a little bit more against this team.”

It certainly feels like there’s “a little bit more” motivation propelling the Wolverines this week, primarily in the form of hatred. Just ask Steven Holtz.

Hatred without action, though, won’t do Michigan any good come Friday. So, the Wolverines’ task — a tall one, at that — now becomes figuring out how to control those emotions and convert them into assets, not liabilities, on the ice.