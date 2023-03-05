After a nail biting 6-5 overtime victory against Wisconsin on Friday night, sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich put it plainly:

“Learn your lesson. I think they’re playing for their season. We know they’re going to come in and we’ll be ready. The point is, just learn our lesson now and move on.”

The No. 4 Michigan hockey team’s entire season has had its fair share of teachable moments, but on Friday night, when those moments reared their head once more, they didn’t feel like minor bumps in the road. They felt like the teeter-totter chances that end seasons in the blink of an eye.

“It’s a bit of a wake-up call, right?” junior defenseman Steven Holtz said Friday.

Yet after the overtime scare, on Saturday night, with those lessons fresh in their mind, the Wolverines watched an early 4-1 lead slip into a 4-4 battle. As the minutes waned in the third period, the lessons of the past had once again become the consequences of the present.

Suddenly, the moments that make or break seasons crept in once more.

And as Michigan looked destined to play what would have been its seventh overtime game in its last eight contests, graduate forward Nolan Moyle decided that the Wolverines were done with teachable moments for the weekend.

“I blacked out there for a second,” Moyle said. “It was just Duker winning a battle, Frankie winning a battle, and Frankie made a great play for us.”

Collecting a cross-crease pass from freshman forward Frank Nazar III built off a battle by sophomore forward Dylan Duke, Moyle roofed a shovel shot above the blocker of Badgers goaltender Jared Moe for a 5-4 lead and the eventual game-winning goal.

In the blink of an eye, Michigan’s captain did what he does best — led by example. With another potential overtime period of teachable moments looming over the Wolverines’ heads, Moyle made sure that the only lesson Michigan’s crop of youth would learn came from him.

“You look to our leaders — Moyle did everything he could for us,” freshman forward Adam Fantilli said. “He was hitting, he was scoring goals. He was playing phenomenal. You look to the guys that are our leaders, the guys that have been here before and they really delivered for us tonight.”

It’s age-old hockey wisdom that playoff fortune favors the seasoned, grizzled veterans. And as one of the wise men on a team with a dozen freshmen and even more underclassmen, Moyle proved the sage adage right.

As the Wolverines fell momentarily dormant to the cushioned lull of a 4-1 lead, they awoke to a frightful 4-4 tie early in the third period. Yet, in the classic style of playoff hockey, the poise and experience of Michigan’s veteran leadership shined through for the Wolverines.

As desperation set in for Wisconsin as the final seconds of its entire season ticked down, veteran leadership shut the door.

“You’re ending seasons, or (for) seniors on that team you’re ending careers,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “It’s going to be extremely difficult.”

It’s not that young hockey players can’t do it — not at all. In fact, Fantilli himself netted five goals on the weekend alone. It’s just the simple fact that in the moments where the chips are down, in the moments where things aren’t coming easy, the old guard takes the lead — literally and figuratively.

Look no further than Holtz’s game-winning goal in overtime on Friday, the litany of blocked shots by upperclassmen throughout the weekend, or the Wolverines’ opening faceoff on Saturday featuring three veteran seniors. In the big moments, it doesn’t hurt to have a little wisdom around.

Wisdom, which is paramount to making a deep run into the playoffs this season. Michigan can point to a season’s worth of lessons for its young guns, yet at times, the best teacher only sits a couple seats down from them on the bench.

“We try to lead by example,” Moyle said of both himself and his senior class. “And show these guys how hard it is and what you need to bring every day. I think leadership and experience does go a long way.”

Fortunately for the Wolverines though, that leadership and experience prevented a further lesson Saturday night.

And because of it, Michigan clinched at least another weekend in the Big Ten Tournament.