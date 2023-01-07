With five of its World Junior Championship players out of the lineup Friday, as well as scratched freshmen forward T.J. Hughes and defenseman Johnny Druskinis, the Michigan hockey team trotted out a skeleton crew. Finding just enough players to ice a team, it needed to get creative.

The obvious next step? Putting freshman defenseman Seamus Casey at first line center.

Without a significant part of its usual lineup, Michigan (12-7-1 overall) persevered against the ever-talented U.S. National Team Development Program (12-5-0), winning in a 7-6 contest. The out-of-position Casey was a microcosm of the greater game for Michigan, continuously battling despite circumstances that put him in unfamiliar spots.

“The first period was a bit all over the place,” Casey said. “I lost some of my responsibilities and was definitely pretty winded, but I think I found my legs and mentally started figuring it out a little better toward the end.”

Across the entire night, the Wolverines’ overall effort paralleled that of Casey. Looking to shake off their rust early, they encountered an American team coming off back-to-back contests against major Division I programs.

On the other end of the ice, Michigan needed time to settle into its skates after not playing games for the past three weeks. Tied 1-1 in the waning minutes of a shaky first period, NTDP forward Ryan Leonard collected the puck on a one-on-one opportunity against sophomore defenseman Ethan Edwards, knocking him to the ground before rifling a shot home for a 2-1 lead over the Wolverines.

Michigan’s slow start was a testament to not only its extended break, but also the variety of new line combinations necessitated by a restricted roster. Nonetheless, the Wolverines maximized the trial and error period that a shorthanded exhibition game brings. Emblematic of this experimentation, freshman defenseman Brendan Miles saw the ice for the first time this season. Players like freshman forward Kienan Draper also saw their ice time increase.

“When you only have nine forwards … I thought it was a great opportunity for those guys to step up and get some bigger minutes and show what they can do on special teams,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “Good for (Draper) and a lot of those guys, but everybody playing more (is) positive.”

And that experimentation worked. Down 3-1 midway through the second period, the Wolverines began to find their groove. Leaning on their physicality and veteran poise against a younger American group, experienced sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich led the charge, netting a goal off a feed from Casey to bring Michigan within one.

Once again, when Michigan needed a spark, Casey lit the match.

“(Casey) did unreal,” Miles said. “Obviously a pretty special offensive player. He has all the tools to be up there and do that sort of thing. Hell of a game by him and overall a great game.”

Michigan continued to press on the gas, as an offensive zone scrum along the boards rapidly evolved into a tie game courtesy of Casey’s sleek stickhandling skillset.

Casey — who volunteered to play forward at noon Friday, before he was even back in Ann Arbor — was an emblem for the Wolverines: undermanned and out of the norm, both he and they persevered. He finished the night with two goals and an assist, as well as a 9-for-15 rate on faceoffs.

“Am I surprised by it? Yeah,” Naurato said. “Seamus does some crazy stuff.”

After goals by graduate forward Nolan Moyle and freshman forward Kienan Draper, the Wolverines wrestled control of a 5-3 lead in a game that quickly turned into a shootout. With three goals in quick succession, Michigan’s commanding lead shifted into a 6-5 nailbiter.

And even after an empty-netter seemingly put it out of reach, the NTDP pushed toward the end and made it close. That required sophomore goaltender Noah West to make some clutch saves, but as it had all night Michigan persevered. The Wolverines never relinquished the lead en-route to the victory.

And as its tune-up game turned into an offensive shootout, it got a chance to warm up before settling into a marathon second half of its season.