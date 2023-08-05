PLYMOUTH, Mich. — When Dylan and Tyler Duke played on opposite sides of one of the most bitter rivalries in college sports, their mother was forced to commit one of the biggest jersey fouls in modern history. To represent both of her boys, she stitched half of a Michigan jersey alongside half of an Ohio State kit.

Now, it’s time for the Dukes to buy mom a new jersey. Because with Tyler transferring to the Michigan hockey team this offseason, both her sons play for the same team. But the move is a homecoming for more than one reason. It also reunites Tyler — a left-handed defenseman — with one of his longtime defense partners in Seamus Casey.

Needless to say, the excitement between those two is palpable.

“Ty’s one of my best buddies,” Casey said last Friday at the World Junior Summer Showcase. “He’s one of the best players I’ve played with. I think he’s really underrated, honestly. I think everyone knows how good he is, but overall, he’s unbelievable out there.”

In a quasi-scouting report, Casey pointed to the way Tyler plays strong on the puck and skates well all over. Those qualities make life easy for Casey, a mobile scorer who loves to activate on offense. He should know well, because they paired up for the majority of their two seasons together with the US National Team Development Program (NTDP).

It’s easy to envision the two playing alongside one another yet again, but they’re not inseparable — and they showed that at the Summer Showcase. In a tryout of sorts where USA coach David Carle tried a multitude of defensive lineups, Casey and Tyler spent three of the four games apart.

Part of that came from the natural experimentation of summer hockey. But it might’ve also stemmed from the on-ice product. Both players activated often, causing problems in the sole game they played together against Sweden when both played too far out of position. Splitting the pair up balanced play throughout the collective blue line while also mitigating the risk of misreads.

The fact that those situations came up might suggest issues down the road if they’re paired up with the Wolverines. However, it’s important to note that it’s August — two months before the season starts. Considering Tyler and Casey played for different teams last season, it might take time to rekindle their connection. There’s still time on the clock for that to happen.

Thankfully for the Wolverines, Tyler kickstarted the process a little bit, too. After all, it’s easy to visit campus when a sibling lives there.

“I was there a little bit in spring just meeting some of the some guys, getting all settled in there,” Tyler said Monday. “So I’m really looking forward to the start of the year.”

Being likable might also help Tyler acquaint himself with new teammates, many of whom he crossed paths with before at the NTDP. Even in the short span of the Summer Showcase, he proved his ability to forge new bonds. Carle noted Friday that Tyler was “a guy everyone likes to be around.”

Opponents might not feel the same way. Tyler brings snarl and bite to go alongside his scoring. That’s a rare trait for Michigan after the graduation of Jay Keranen — a recent ECHL signee — who was one of the more physical blueliners last season.

More than just hitting for hitting’s sake, Tyler’s explosive checking generates offensive opportunities for his team. He drives his 5-foot-9, 179-pound body low and explodes up into his hits, making the most of opportunities and usually leaving the puck free for a teammate to snag.

“He combines his physicality with his skating really well,” Casey praised. “He can make pretty much any play transition-wise and he can also put guys down. He hits hard, turns over pucks. That’s definitely what we need.”

There’s a caveat: That aggression makes Tyler a marked man. He showed that all Summer Showcase long, drawing ire from Swedish and Finnish opponents who saw him leverage his checking. Though Tyler only took one penalty himself, his play also caused plenty of post-whistle skirmishes, which he happily joined in.

Most notably, Tyler escalated a third period scuffle against Finland on Friday. The play spawned from a late shot to end the period by a Finnish forward, violating one of hockey’s unspoken rules. Tyler helped protect his goalie in a melee that gave two other players 10-minute misconducts.

In that instance, Tyler escaped the long arm of the law. However, Michigan rarely gets the benefit of the doubt on penalty calls, as evidenced by its NCAA-leading 1,253 penalty minutes the past two seasons combined. If he doesn’t play with more control, Tyler could add to that problem.

Tyler’s frequent trips to the penalty box are something Michigan seems willing to either coach out of him or just deal with. Trading off established discipline for a talented defender, the Wolverines add another contributor to a deep blue line.

For Tyler, though, the move is more than just a business decision. It’s a family one, bringing him closer to his brother — united under a single un-stitched-together jersey.

“Whenever you get a chance to play with your brother at a school like Michigan, you can’t pass that up,” Tyler said.

Because Tyler also gets the opportunity to play with friends and former teammates with the Wolverines. And if this season goes like the Summer Showcase, that could bode well for Michigan on and off the ice.