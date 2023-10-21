As Ohio State skated onto the ice for its warmups, the Children of Yost student section greeted the Buckeyes with a raucous chant.

“Where is Tyler?” chorused the fans.

Tyler Duke was on the ice, but he wasn’t wearing scarlet and grey. Instead, the sophomore defenseman donned the maize and blue, joining the No. 7 Michigan hockey team in a chippy matchup against his former team. After transferring to the Wolverines from Ohio State this offseason, Duke finally got to experience the rivalry matchup from the other side. And on Friday, he was more than happy to be part of the home team as Michigan thrashed Ohio State, 7-1.

It wasn’t all fun and games for Duke, though. The Buckeyes made him pay for his desertion every chance they got.

Late in the first period, Duke took a nasty hit along the end boards. And in his very next shift, Ohio State took it to him again, once more slamming him into the boards. Although he took hit after hit, Duke kept his wits about him.

“There were definitely some high emotions,” Duke said. “But I needed to control my emotions out there because they’re coming after me and I just gotta stay calm and just stick to the game plan. So I think I did that pretty well tonight.”

Shaking off any pain and frustration he may have felt, Duke made his defensive presence known in the second period. He held his own fighting for the puck down the side of the ice, and rushed back to help thwart the breakaway once the puck came loose. His effort led him crashing into Michigan’s net with the Buckeyes all around him.

Shortly thereafter, Duke broke onto the stat sheet with his first of two assists on the night. Collecting the puck in the defensive zone, he fired off a crisp pass to sophomore forward Jackson Hallum. His pass caught Hallum in stride, allowing Hallum to duke his defenders and drop the puck off for freshman forward Nick Moldenhauer to score.

“I was just trying to get pucks to the net there,” Duke said. “(That) one was a regroup play. I was just getting it up to Jackson and he made a great play in the slot to Moldy, so it was good to get on the board.”

Duke also got on the board with a high sticking penalty in which he knocked a Buckeye off his feet to massive cheers from the crowd. But he didn’t let the lapse in discipline define the rest of his game. Through everything his former team threw at him, Duke took it all in stride and didn’t lose focus.

Case in point, on Duke’s second assist of the night, he held the puck near the blue line as an Ohio State player beared down on him. He knew he was going to get hit, but hung in long enough to deliver a pass behind the net, leading to sophomore forward Josh Eernisse’s eventual score. Duke’s impact in what was sure to be an emotional game for him was not lost on his teammates.

“There’s a lot of emotion and things involved,” sophomore forward Josh Eernisse said. “For the boys to come out and back him tonight and prove it out there and for him to keep his cool, especially when there were times where they were really coming at him. I thought he did a great job, played really well and responded to the adversity they were throwing at him.”

The one adversity Duke didn’t have to worry about on Friday was jabs from the packed house of Michigan fans — something he became all too familiar with last year as a Buckeye. When his name was read over the loudspeaker after his first assist, the crowd roared in support.

“It was awesome to see because last year they came after me pretty good,” Duke said. “It was good to be on the good side tonight.”

Not only did Duke find himself on the good side of the home crowd, he helped lead his team to the good side of the win column. He might have taken some extra hits along the way, but that’s a price Duke is willing to pay for his new team.