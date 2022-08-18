Usually when a coach takes over a hockey program, they hire close advisors right away. And, interim coach Brandon Naurato started his tenure with the Michigan hockey team that way, making an important hire to shape the team.

Michigan announced that Topher Scott, who Naurato previously worked with as a hockey consultant, will take over as director of hockey operations for the Wolverines. The move — which fills a role left vacant by Rick Bancroft’s retirement on June 20 — shows a promising start to Michigan’s goals of culture change in the wake of a damning investigation.

Scott brings years of experience as a player and assistant coach to the hockey operations position. An alumnus and former captain of Cornell, he played in 137 NCAA games and put up 107 points. In 2005, he won the ECAC title with the Big Red and after a brief minor league professional career, he shifted to coaching. He started assistant coaching with Miami in 2010 before taking the same role at his alma mater for five seasons. He has also coached multiple triple-A teams.

His resume could complement Naurato’s coaching, who only has one year of experience — last year, as Michigan’s assistant — under his belt. Scott’s background includes plenty of lessons learned through trial and error, and he can help Naurato avoid replicating them in his first season as a head coach.

But Scott’s benefits don’t just center around his experience playing and coaching hockey. He’s also a skilled consultant, tracking trends across the sport and explaining them to readers on his website, The Hockey Think Tank. The site notably published an article with Naurato about how power play goals were scored in the 2017-18 NHL season, offering a sneak peek at the way the duo complements each other from an analytical standpoint.

Away from the rink, Michigan’s hire makes sense from a character standpoint as well. Scott has not shied away from often-ignored issues within the sport, such as abuse by coaches and the rising cost to play AAA hockey. Scott also hosts charity hockey games to support special needs education. Considering the recent investigation into the program that revealed a toxic environment, that progressiveness is a breath of fresh air.

In the wake of the investigation and with a massive need for a cultural reset, Michigan needed to hire a director of hockey operations with both coaching experience and a willingness to address issues within the sport. In Scott, they’ve found someone who checks both boxes.