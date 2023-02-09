In his press conference Saturday following the No. 5 Michigan hockey team’s weekend sweep of Wisconsin, Michigan coach Brandon Naurato looked at director of hockey operations Topher Scott on the opposite side of the room, smiled, and called out:

“Two for two baby!” Naurato said referencing two straight successful challenges Scott called for during the weekend.

“Two for like 30, but,” Scott replied.

“Oh, we’re just talking about the last two,” Naurato chuckled.

And from Naurato’s point of view, focusing on the last two is probably for the best. Because while Scott joking about 28 failures was an exaggeration, it carries a true sentiment. Prior to those two successful challenges, the first-year head coach’s luck had been abysmal when risking a timeout to review a call.

“If my job was evaluated on reviews, I don’t know if I would’ve made it past the first week,” Naurato joked two weeks ago after a victory over Penn State.

But while the Jan. 28 banter surrounding the Wolverines’ woes in the review process takes on a lighthearted tone, the subject matter is of enormous importance. Successful reviews can and do shift the complexion of a game, and that was on full display this past weekend against the Badgers.

On Friday, a challenge originated by the Wolverines’ review team resulted in a five minute power play and a goal. Saturday a challenge reversed a goal from the Badgers, and put Michigan on the power play. The contributions were good for a combined good for a plus-two goal impact on the weekend.

For the first time this season, the review team showed just how impactful it can be when the process is working. And at Michigan, no one knows that process better than Scott.

Sitting in a press box above the ice, Scott and a small team consisting of video coordinator Evan Hall, analytics director Anthony Ciatti and a group of student managers devote their attention to the coaches and TV feeds. Keeping a keen eye for wayward hits, uncalled offsides and a various assortment of infractions, the team must act quickly when they spot possible infractions.

“Big moments of the game like goals and stuff like that, we want to make sure everything has been accounted for,” Scott told The Daily. “If one of us sees something, we’ll go back, we’ll take a couple of looks at it. We sometimes only have 20, 30, 40 seconds … then we’ll radio down to the bench and have them talk to the refs and see if they agree with us or not.”

For a lot of the season, the refs haven’t agreed with them, and the results cost the Wolverines many timeouts. Scott readily admits that it has been frustrating, but he has also incorporated those repeated failures into the way he now approaches challenges.

Scott’s group keeps track of the referee’s reasoning each time a challenge is unsuccessful and uses past failures as a guide of what specifically to look for. With experience on the wrong end of reviews, Scott has had a lot of time to learn how referees analyze these sorts of challenges.

All that plays into the calculus of when they choose to challenge.

“We wouldn’t call down there if we didn’t think it’d be overturned, you know?” Scott said. “So it’s a lot of educating yourself on the rules, and educating yourself by ‘Hey, we saw this’ and talking with the officials just to see what their thoughts are. … We want to know why so we can be better educated for the next time that situation arises.”

Scott has to weigh his confidence against the possible ramifications of losing a timeout when choosing whether or not to submit a challenge. The result is that there is no cut and dry formula. Timing and even game flow can alter the final decision, but ultimately, Scott views himself as averse to risk.

“You want to try as best as you can for it to be black and white,” Scott said. “This is what the rules are, this is what we know the rules to be. Is that what happened on the play? If it’s a definitive yes, you do it. If it’s not, then you probably don’t, especially at this time of the year.”

While the process is straightforward enough, succeeding in it has proven much harder. Against Penn State, Michigan challenged twice, and lost both times. Against Notre Dame, Ohio State and in losses to Minnesota and even Penn State the first time, the Wolverines were unsuccessful and lost their timeout. The process has been a struggle.

But as Michigan barrels toward the postseason, the oft-overlooked review team will become even more important. With the power to erase goals or put Michigan on man-advantages, the decisions Scott and his team make could be difference makers.

So when Scott responded to Naurato’s praise about going “two for two!” by mentioning his “28” failures, there was a reason he chose to remember them. He remembers his missteps because he needs to — they help guide him now.