In TJ Hughes’ press conference following the Michigan hockey team’s 7-4 victory over Wisconsin, the freshman forward was in the middle of talking when Michigan coach Brandon Naurato walked out of his office and interrupted him.

“Four points,” Naurato exclaimed, chuckling. “I found out after the game. That was great.”

And while Naurato being unaware of Hughes’ team-leading total until looking at a stat sheet may seem like an oversight on his part, it fit perfectly with the type of game that Hughes played. Because despite totaling a goal and three assists, Hughes’ play wasn’t particularly flashy or exceptionally dynamic. But what it was, the entire night, was incredibly effective.

On his very first shift, centering sophomore forwards Dylan Duke and Mackie Samoskevich, Hughes made a textbook play. He received a pass from Samoskevich, and immediately swung it to Duke on the far side for a tic-tac-toe, tap-in goal. That play set the tone for his night. He didn’t demand the puck or turn heads with solo plays, but he made simple and effective plays, over and over again.

“He’s not maybe the fastest guy, but he’s just so smart out there and makes plays all the time,” senior forward Eric Ciccolini said. “Always making the right decisions, taking shots, making passes. … That’s why he had four points tonight.”

Ciccolini’s words ring true. Because Hughes’ play against Wisconsin can best be described as smart. Every Wolverine player could have physically made the passes and taken the shots that defined Hughes’ night, but far fewer would’ve had the vision to get the puck where it needed to go. And perpetually when Hughes was on the ice, the puck went where it needed to go.

His second assist came on a power play when Hughes collected a pass, pressed forward and fired a slapshot from the circles. The shot was saved, but the rebound wasn’t. Minutes later — again on the power play —Hughes crashed the net before Samoskevich had even shot, and was in perfect position for a rebound goal. Hughes’ last assist was a generic point-to-point pass that sophomore defenseman Ethan Edwards buried. It wasn’t a thrilling or difficult play, but it was the smart play.

“He puts up points,” Naurato said. “He’s a goal scorer, he’s a threat every time he’s around the net, and he has grown a ton as a player.”

So far this season, Hughes has had remarkable success. Coming in as an undrafted prospect, he has shattered expectations in his freshman year, scoring over a point per game with the fourth most on his team. But at the same time, similar to Saturday’s performance, a lot of it has flown under the radar. Because what he does isn’t always eye-catching, but a lot of the time it results in a puck hitting the back of the net.

Against Wisconsin, that’s exactly what happened. He crashed the net, he made smart passes, and he put the puck exactly where it needed to be for those around him to be effective. As a result, he doubled the point totals of anyone else on his team, and set a new career high for points in a game.

But in Naurato’s view, Hughes’ growth can’t stagnate — for his own sake.

“The evolution of him to be like an NHL prospect — he’ll always get points, he’ll get a lot at Michigan — will be what he does away from the puck and his compete level” Naurato said. “It’s not that he’s not good away from the puck, it’s just that they’re learning you have to defend for the first time.”

Hughes has found a playstyle that works for him, but he now has to translate it to his defensive game. For the past few weeks, and especially against Wisconsin it translated well. And when it translates, the Wolverines are better because of it.

For that reason, when Naurato was asked if he had any advice for Hughes, he answered simply.

“Ehh, just keep doing what he’s doing,” Naurato said.

And if Hughes keeps doing what he’s doing, that bodes well for both him and Michigan.