With 646 penalty minutes through 36 games, it’s obvious that the Michigan hockey team has a penalty problem. But playing in 34 games this season, senior defenseman Keaton Pehrson has taken none of them.

That stat is just one example of how Pehrson’s consistency has benefitted the Wolverines this season. As he continues to fill in on the top pairing for injured junior defenseman Jacob Truscott, Pehrson’s discipline has made him a valuable contributor even if he doesn’t fill the box score.

“I was watching the Ohio State-Penn State game last night and I feel like that’s another thing with maturity,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Monday. “If you’re a junior in the Big Ten, you probably have an idea of what’s gonna get called and what’s not.”

Ss an elder senior, Pehrson knows the rulebook well. But he also knows his role. As a physical defenseman who prides himself on shutting down opposing scorers, his job isn’t to spring transitions or spin around oncoming forecheckers.

Across 14 games on the top pairing, Pehrson has just four assists yet rocks a plus-minus of nine. That includes a plus-four rating against Wisconsin on Saturday as Michigan clinched a berth in the Big Ten semifinal.

Those numbers exist within a context, however, one that shows just how positive his first-pairing impact has been. Whereas Pehrson held a plus-one rating through his first 20 games, he has raised that to his current plus-nine figure since skating on the top pairing with sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes.

Of course it’s easy to be a positive contributor when you’re playing next to a top NHL prospect in Hughes. But actually making that impact on the defensive end still matters. By playing his role well and staying disciplined, the benefits also affect his defense partners.

But that discipline extends past simply avoiding penalties. It also means playing with integrity.

“We just keep talking about playing winning hockey like everything we’ve talked about, but just being disciplined inside of that,” Naurato said. “That doesn’t mean like penalty discipline, just like are you going to lay it in or are you going to turn it over? You know, are you going to win the race or are they going to win the race?”

By laying in pucks to enter the offensive zone and winning races to loose pucks, Pehrson has added a predictability that allows Hughes to play on a longer leash. That subsequently allows Hughes to open up his deep toolkit, like he did in his four-goal outing against Penn State.

But the impact shows in more than just four-goal bursts. Since the two started playing together, Hughes’s plus-minus has risen from plus-four to plus-19 in just 12 games played. While plus-minus is far from a perfect barometer for success, it shows how effective the Hughes-Pehrson combo has been. Hughes brings the scoring, and Pehrson makes a brick wall behind him.

“My style is a quick moving defenseman,” Pehrson said Jan. 18. “I’ll get pucks to the net when I can and then just (be) super physical and hard. Try to bring energy and just be super hard to play against defensively in our end of the ice.”

Part of the reason that duo has worked is the sheer minutes they can stay on the ice. Because Hughes skates so well and Pehrson stays out of the box, Naurato can rely on them to take the ice together. Consistency builds comfort and comfort builds poise. Altogether, that allows the two to excel together despite their difference in abilities.

Pehrson’s role in that duo has been evident in recent games. Against the Badgers on Saturday, he played back to avoid getting burned defensively. As Wisconsin flirted with a comeback that would’ve put the Wolverines’ Big Ten Championship hopes on the ropes, it would’ve been easy for him to skate to the net and try to play hero.

But that’s not Pehrson’s role.

Instead, he dumped pucks deep and made quick line changes rather than deviate from his scripted role as a shutdown defender. By performing as a defensive roleplayer, he contributed valuable shifts that helped Michigan pull off a last-minute victory.

Part of that maturity comes from his experience. With 122 games under his belt — the most of the Wolverines’ defensemen — Pehrson knows how to play his role. Especially after playing a top pairing role down the stretch last season, it’s a position he is comfortable with.

None of this suggests that Pehrson has been picture perfect this season. There are times when he makes a poor pass in the offensive zone or misplays a puck at the blue line that foils an extended possession.

But for the most part, Pehrson has been solid in his role and has helped Michigan win. With Truscott still out and with the Wolverines facing difficult postseason competition, they need Pehrson to bring his best.

For Pehrson, that means staying off the box score — especially when it comes to penalties.