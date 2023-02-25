Nolan Moyle isn’t someone who should be defined by moments.

There are no “quintessentially Moyle” games, or plays that have tinged the perception of who he is and what he is capable of. There have been no major shifts in his play style, no spikes in production, no up-and-down fluctuations of hot-and-cold play. For the past five seasons, there has just been a known quantity, there has just been consistency — there has just been Nolan Moyle.

Because above all other distinctions, Nolan Moyle is best defined by his role.

Now in his fifth-year at Michigan, the graduate forward is tasked with leading the youngest team in the NCAA as their captain. But unless you know what to look for, his role on the ice is less pronounced. He’s not the go-to scorer or a flashy playmaker. He’s a gritty, hard-hitting role player whose task is to slow the other team down.

Those dual identities — the task of leadership and the unheralded nature of his on-ice play — didn’t just materialize out of thin air. They were built.

“Some captains are quiet, some captains can be star players,” Michigan assistant coach Bill Muckalt told The Daily. “Everyone’s just gotta find their niche and how to lead. (For him) that’s the experience of being here and knowing what the bar is.”

Through five seasons, 158 games and an unwillingness to get bogged down in negative moments, Moyle built his own role.

***

At 16 years old, after playing youth hockey in multiple states and two different countries, an undrafted and unaffiliated Moyle showed up to a USHL evaluation camp looking for a team. While there, he caught the eye of Green Bay Gamblers head coach Pat Mikesch.

“I kind of looked at my scouting staff like, ‘What were you guys doing this year?’ ” Mikesch told The Daily. “It was too late to add anybody to your roster. … (We) had to wait the whole year so that we could actually draft him.”

Following that year-long waiting period, Moyle joined the Gamblers and posted 15 points in his first season. However, he had yet to grow into his role. There wasn’t a clearly defined playstyle or a signature feature to his game. But what he always possessed, even in the face of a new home and a 58 game season, was an unshakeable mentality.

“He definitely had to earn it a little bit more than some of the other guys,” Mikesch said. “But he’s a kid that — things don’t bother him. He didn’t have the highs and the lows that a lot of young players do.”

And in his second year, that mindset paid off. His numbers tripled, he refined his scoring prowess and he decided to switch his commitment from Michigan State to Michigan. A year later he showed up in Ann Arbor hoping to continue that trend. But there were setbacks, both stylistically and on the ice.

“I met him in the preseason of his freshman year, and he still had highlights in his hair. He was still such a young kid back then,” former Michigan forward Garret Van Wyhe joked. “Oh yeah, we made sure he knew about it, we made fun of him and the next day he got rid of them.”

The hairstyle, however, wasn’t the only thing that Moyle quickly changed when he arrived in Ann Arbor. With the Wolverines, he had to change something much more fundamental about who he was as a hockey player. He had to change his role and what he took pride in on the ice.

Where in Green Bay he had been a scorer with significant ice time who played in all aspects of the game, that changed almost immediately at Michigan. Now competing with draft picks and future NHLers, Moyle was no longer the star, and he had to accept it and learn to embrace a different identity.

“For me personally, it was really difficult,” Moyle told The Daily. “I got to college and I saw myself as an offensive guy, and I realized pretty quickly that it wasn’t going to be the role that I was going to play here. And I think I struggled with that a lot early on in the career, kind of the identity of myself as a player.”

Now, five years later, he’s found his identity, on the ice and in the locker room.

It isn’t a flashy identity, or one that pops off of a stat sheet, but it’s a consistent one. He plays in an almost clinical manner. There aren’t hot streaks in his play, there’s simply an even-keeled continuation of what he’s always done. And to some, that might not seem special. But that inability to be shaken, off put or frustrated is what has kept Moyle in the lineup over the past five years.

“You just learn that you try to be a goldfish,” Moyle said. “Have a five second memory.”

He learned how to embrace that role through repetition. Game after game, practice after practice for five years, he carved out a position for himself by watching those who had done it before him. The veteran players who he watched battle for ice time, and the coaches familiar with his position taught him how to find satisfaction in a different position.

“(Former assistant coach) Kris Mayotte was a guy that really, really helped me and gave me an identity and gave me things to take pride in,” Moyle said. “Whether it was the penalty kill, or finishing hits or turning me into the power forward that I am now.”

For all the talent that the Wolverines consistently possess, for all the draft picks and the first rounders who generally leave after two years, the backbone of the team is consistently players like Moyle. The ones who lead are the ones who have learned their role, no matter what it is, game after game, season after season.

That’s why Moyle was selected to lead the team — because through sheer repetition, he learned how to embrace a team-first identity over personal glory. And now, he’s tasked with showing others how to do the same.

“I always try to picture where I was at at 17,” Moyle said. “You want people to learn because you’ve been through it. … Some guys that come in, it might not be happening for them offensively or they’re in and out of the lineup and they might be going through the same thing that I was going through. Sharing my experience and learning that at the end of the day, all you want to do is win games here.”

In five years, Moyle learned how to find a role. This past year, that has culminated in his captaincy. It has required him to be vocal in ways he never was before, because as the teammate with the most experience he’s now the one who is expected to tell others how it’s done and show them what that looks like. That again, requires him to embody a slightly different role.

“He was never a vocal, vocal rah-rah guy at all,” Mikesch said. “He was just gonna set his example.”

But now, merely setting an example is no longer enough. He’s again had to be something new, regardless of whether he expected it or not. At times he’s had to be vocal, and it’s a rare occurrence, but it’s noticeable when it happens. On Jan. 13, as Michigan was getting blown out by Ohio State, Moyle skated up to the bench during a media timeout and commanded his teammates’ attention.

“I was just trying to send the message that there’s eight minutes left in this game, at least just start to send a message because we play tomorrow,” Moyle said postgame. “ … Just a reminder that we play tomorrow.”

After that loss, the Wolverines won seven of their next eight games.

By nature, Moyle isn’t an uber-vocal leader, but he’s had to grow into the role. In every game, he shows an example of how to play, and he doesn’t yell much. But when he does, his teammates listen.

“He doesn’t talk just to talk,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Jan. 17. “When he talks it means something.”

***

On Saturday night, as Michigan faces off against Notre Dame to close out the regular season, Moyle will be honored — for the second time — at senior night.

“They asked all the seniors, ‘Are you gonna cry?’ ” Moyle said. “You like to think no, but from last year, it gets pretty emotional down there knowing it’s your last time here.We tell all the young guys, it goes by fast. … It’ll be pretty emotional.”

For Moyle, it’s the culmination of a process that has led to him embodying a leadership and on-ice position that he might not have ever expected for himself. But you shouldn’t expect anything different about his game that night. You shouldn’t expect flashy moments, but you should expect consistency.

Because after five years and countless hours, Nolan Moyle has carved out his niche. And when your niche is being consistent, there’s no point in deviating from it.