ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Every team that makes the NCAA hockey tournament is really, really good. Only the top 16 teams in the nation make hockey’s premier postseason tournament, but there’s still a stark difference in talent and skill between No. 1 and No. 16.

The first-seeded Michigan hockey team, however, made that difference seem far smaller in the final ten minutes of play in its NCAA Regional Semifinal victory over 16-seed American International.

“We have to get better,” Michigan coach Mel Pearson said afterwards. “We got away from our game a little bit … because things went in easy at the start.”

In that stretch, where Michigan indeed got away from its game, AIC brought the score within two goals, generated a plethora of dangerous odd-man rushes and simply refused to quit. Meanwhile, the Wolverines struggled to respond.

Such a stretch, especially in such a critical juncture of the game, could have ended Michigan’s season.

The Wolverines escaped the lesser competition of the Yellowjackets, but their late-game performance spells trouble as the quality of opponents will exponentially grow entering the regional final. Despite being thoroughly out-skilled in every position, AIC adjusted and exposed weaknesses in Michigan down the stretch. Weaknesses the Wolverines must address, quickly.

One of which is adjusting to adjustments themselves.

“Their defensemen were way too active, and it was making it impossible to defend five-on-five,” AIC coach Eric Lang said. “So we talked about both our wingers having the freedom to pull out of the zone and make their defensemen a little uncomfortable, make them make a decision. … It kind of freed the game up a little bit.”

The adjustment took Michigan defenders off commanding positions along the blue line, and they struggled to adapt. Caught between following the free skaters into the neutral zone or holding ground, the added decision making opened up space on the ice.

And the Yellowjackets took advantage.

The third period — which began uneventful as the Wolverines controlled the puck for long possessions to chew the clock — suddenly turned into a track meet. On multiple occasions, AIC won the races, forcing sophomore goaltender Erik Portillo to make a series of difficult, acrobatic saves to keep Michigan in front.

“They were beating us up the ice a little bit, and it opened their game up for them,” Pearson said. “We handled it ok, but we hadn’t seen that a lot. So it’s a little different.”

Had those lost puck chases come against teams like St. Cloud State or Quinnipiac — one of which will face the Wolverines in the regional final on Sunday — Michigan’s third period lead may have quickly disappeared. It’s the type of schematic changes that flip a game upside down and completely reverse the outcome.

The Wolverines have rarely struggled to adjust this season, but failing to stay disciplined has been routine. In the latter half of the third period, those issues resurfaced, too.

“Part of it was our discipline,” Pearson said of struggles late in the third period. “We had taken some penalties, and I did not like those penalties. … We have like six (or) seven things we write up on the board with a lead in the third period, one of them is discipline. You have to stay on the ice.”

Not only did a holding call on senior forward Garrett Van Wyhe lead to AIC’s third goal with six minutes left in the game, but an unnecessary penalty committed by senior defenseman Nick Blankenburg — who pummeled forward Elijiah Barriga into the boards with 30 seconds left — added more strain as Michigan attempted to manage the Yellowjackets’ late surge.

Although AIC’s physical response to the hit created offsetting penalties, the four-on-four situation along with the Yellowjackets’ empty net gave them plenty of space and a prime opportunity to capitalize on their newfound offensive momentum.

Once again, had the same scenario occurred against most other teams in the tournament, Michigan could already be on its way back to Ann Arbor.

What AIC lacked in skill, it made up for in effort and defiance. For Michigan to advance to the Frozen Four, it’ll have to defeat a team that combines both a high skill level and the heart and grit of the Yellowjackets.

If today’s third period is any indication, that may be a challenge.