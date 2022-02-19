The last time the No. 2 Michigan hockey team and No. 11 Ohio State crossed paths, the game was marred by a third period bloodbath, with fights and major penalties galore.

In today’s meeting between the two arch rivals, third-period antics once again highlighted the game. This time, however, it wasn’t late hits and post-whistle fisticuffs that defined the game’s home stretch. Instead, it was on-ice discipline.

And the Wolverines had more of it.

“You have to control what you can control,” Michigan coach Mel Pearson said. “You have to be emotionally (in) control in the game, and just focus on what you’re trying to do, the task at hand.”

Early on in the third period, however, it didn’t always seem like Michigan would be the team riding emotional control to a victory. Three minutes into the period, freshman defenseman Luke Hughes laid a big hit on forward Cam Thiesing.

The hit was anything but emotional control. Although not egregious — like the fighting in Decembers’ matchups — it exemplified lack of on-ice discipline. Hughes wrapped his arm around Thiesing on the hit, daring the referee to blow his whistle.

The officials handed Hughes a two-minute penalty for roughing, and the Buckeyes quickly capitalized. Down a goal, Ohio State used its speed on the man advantage to open up a shooting lane for forward Travis Treloar following a couple crisp passes. Treloar snapped it past sophomore goaltender Erik Portillo to tie the game and seize momentum for the Buckeyes.

The Wolverines learned their lesson. From that point forward, it was Michigan who made smart decisions on the ice. Ohio State began to falter, committing penalties at inopportune times while the Wolverines remained even-keeled.

“It’s just about staying right here,” freshman forward Mark Estapa said, holding his hand in front of his chest. “Not getting too high or too low, just being calm and collected.”

Indeed, while the Buckeyes began to lose control, Michigan ensured those penalties weren’t contagious, playing a clean game as it built a third period lead.

The discipline advantage flipped towards the Wolverines’ favor moments after the game-tying goal. Ohio State defenseman CJ Regula tripped freshman defenseman Ethan Edwards, handing Michigan a power play.

Although the Buckeyes killed the penalty, it set the scene for what was to come.

Seven minutes later, sophomore defenseman Jacob Truscott carried the puck into the attacking zone and held it on his stick near the blue line. Forward Gustaf Westlund challenged Truscott with his stick, but Truscott used his speed to quickly readjust. Instead of striking the puck, he clipped Truscott’s legs and was called for tripping.

“(Truscott was) just trying to make a hockey play,” Pearson said when asked if Truscott did anything specifically to test Ohio State’s discipline on the play. “Instead of just dumping it into the corner, he’s trying to beat the guy.”

Truscott’s play did more than just beat his defender, it won the Wolverines the game. Moments into the penalty, senior defenseman Nick Blankenburg sniped the puck into the net off his own rebound for an electrifying game-winning goal.

Despite the frenzy his goal created at Yost Ice Arena, the team captain recognized that playing a collected, disciplined game would make moments like that possible.

“It’s just trying to keep your emotions in check, and trying to understand what they’re trying to do to us,” Blankenburg said. “… Older teams or more physical teams kind of try to push us around, and with our speed, that’s fine. We’ll keep working, and just gotta keep your head down and just work.”

As one of the most penalized teams in the country, discipline has always been a liability for Michigan. Major penalties have cost it on multiple overtime losses, leaving a question mark as to whether the Wolverines would get in their own way in big games.

But in the first game of a seismic series against Ohio State, Michigan proved it can stay out of its way and in control.



