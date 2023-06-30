NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Just four miles separate Ohio State’s ValueCity Arena from the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Nationwide Center. It’s a short trip to watch the future of hockey take the ice, especially for an NHL organization in need of talented players.

Yet, that’s not the Big Ten program whose players overwhelmingly dominate the Blue Jackets’ system. Instead, that title belongs to archrival Michigan, “That School Up North” to many Columbus fans.

In the past three years, Columbus has drafted or signed four Wolverines — Kent Johnson, Adam Fantilli and Gavin Brindley at forward, and Nick Blankenburg on defense. The Blue Jackets also picked stalwart blueliner Zach Werenski, a fifth Wolverine on the roster, eighth overall in 2015.

“It’s just a coincidence,” Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen told reporters. “When we do our list, we don’t look at where they’re from or where they go to school. … (Michigan) is a great program, obviously, and they have a long history of producing first-round picks and high picks. In that way, I guess it’s not a coincidence because they have good players in the program.”

Coincidence or not, the ‘Michigan Blue Jackets,’ as they may, are a result of two conditions:

First, Michigan has been chock full of top prospects. The Wolverines had 18 draft picks play for its two straight Frozen Four squads; that includes 10 first rounders. In scouting top-end prospects like Johnson and Fantilli, the Blue Jackets also got to look at some of the unheralded prospects elsewhere in the lineup.

Second, Columbus has been subpar on the ice as of late, resulting in lottery draft picks. The Blue Jackets picked fifth, sixth and third overall in the past three drafts, respectively. They’ve had plenty of needs to fill in those drafts, too, with a range of options to pursue.

Each time, a Michigan player has filled their needs — and this draft was no exception.

“(Fantilli) is exactly what we need, exactly the type of player we’re always looking for,” Kekalainen told reporters yesterday after picking Fantilli third overall. “(He’s) a 200-foot player that plays the game the right way … and those players are rarely available.”

Johnson followed a similar script, as Columbus picked him fifth in 2021. His cerebral playmaking made him a valuable prospect, expected to be a core forward for years to come.

Looking back, the Ann Arbor-Columbus pipeline crystallized in 2022. That’s when Kekalainen signed Johnson to an entry-level contract and Blankenburg to a one-year deal once Michigan’s season ended. That gave them earlier trials at the NHL level before both players returned for the 2022-23 season. As a result, three Wolverines were in the Blue Jackets lineup at times last season, a fun connection for all parties involved.

Now, that connection has become meme–worthy. This offseason only further emphasized the Michigan movement. Fantilli slipped when Anaheim leapt for Swedish forward Leo Carlsson at No. 2. Columbus was Fantilli’s dream destination, as a pre-draft video later revealed. Brindley was expected to be a late first-rounder in the 20-30 overall range, but the Blue Jackets snagged him with just the second pick of Day 2.

For both players, that Michigan connection in the Columbus locker room could be beneficial to their NHL futures.

“It’s good to know that there are a lot of Michigan guys where I’m headed. It’s gonna be really cool,” Fantilli said after getting picked. Later on when asked about managing his Wolverine roots in Buckeye country, he added: “I’m gonna have to take some advice from the guys who have already gone through it and see how they handled it.”

The Venn diagram of Blue Jackets and Buckeyes fans isn’t exactly one circle, and there were plenty of folks at the draft who were thrilled with both selections. One of those fans, Frank Car, spoke with The Michigan Daily after Columbus picked Brindley. A self-described Michigan fan, he followed the Wolverines throughout the 2022-23 season and said the Columbus faithful will be happy with both picks regardless of their college loyalties.

“They’d rather see good players come even if they’re from the town up north — they’re glad to see it,” Car said, wearing a Gaudreau jersey. “It kind of crosses lines there with the history with Michigan. It’d be different if it was football. But it’s not — it’s hockey. (Fans) get it, Michigan has been dominant there for a long time in that space, so they just gotta accept that.”

That talent should make for an exciting future in Columbus should all go according to plan, especially as the Blue Jackets enter win-now mode. After re-signing Werenski in 2021 and signing coveted free agent Johnny Gaudreau in 2022, the Blue Jackets are on a trajectory that excites their most recent Michigan draft picks.

“Columbus is an unbelievable town,” Brindley said Thursday. “That’s a big reason why Johnny Gaudreau wanted to play there. … It’s kind of undercover, and that’s one of the best things about it. I’m a big golfer too, so I know there are some nice golf courses around there.”

But before Columbus trots out a Michigan starting five, Fantilli and Brindley have to crack the roster first. Brindley won’t be soon, as he will return to Michigan next season. Fantilli is another story, and Kekalainen made it clear Wednesday that he thinks his top prospect is ready for a starring NHL role.

“He won the Hobey Baker in his first year and produced with almost two points per game, played in the Men’s World Championships, played in the World Juniors, and he’s ready for the next challenge,” Kekalainen told reporters. “That’s something that we’re going to talk about with him, but obviously we’re going to take his thoughts into consideration and listen to them very carefully. But we feel he’s ready.”

Those conversations will take place at Blue Jackets development camp next week. When asked what he could do to steer Fantilli’s decision toward a college return, Brindley noted his minimal sway.

“Not much,” Brindley said before chuckling. “It’s his decision, his family. I don’t think I have too much influence.”

Whether fans call them the Michigan Blue Jackets, Columbus Wolverines or Michigan South, the Columbus Blue Jackets are building for the future — one with a pipeline straight from Ann Arbor to Columbus. It’s so strong that even Michigan’s communications interns are getting jobs in Columbus, as Brindley joked.

“Lots of Michigan people,” Brindley said. “And hopefully we can help win some more games and turn things around.”

And even though college rivalries suggest that might be a rarity, it’s a situation that both teams find beneficial.

The only question is if the Blue Jackets save everyone some time and start hosting development camp in Ann Arbor.