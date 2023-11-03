Picture Rutger McGroarty at three days old.

You’re probably imagining him at home with his family, adapting to life in the outside world as an infant and getting his first taste of the real world with his mom, Cindy, his dad, Jimmy, and his older sister, Molly.

But if you’re picturing that, you would be wrong.

Three-day-old Rutger was instead sitting in a hockey arena. Yes, three days old. Even as a newborn, hockey was instrumental in Rutger’s life, whether he remembers it or not.

The “invisible string” representing the fated connection between two destined lovers is what comes to mind in the relationship between Rutger and hockey. Through each step of his life, a decision — and a subsequent connection — was made extending the ties. That invisible string brought Rutger to hockey, his true love. And it all started with his dad.

Hailing from Toronto and playing minor league hockey for much of his life, Jimmy McGroarty met Cindy after playing a game in Nebraska 24 years ago and subsequently moved there to be with her. Ironically, little did Jimmy know that this move away from a hockey hub would not only alter his life, but would provide his future son with the keys to the hockey rink.

Jimmy was the general manager and assistant coach of the Lincoln Stars, so he quite literally provided his son Rutger with actual keys to the rink. Before leading the Stars, he coached the Omaha Lancers, even acting as the assistant coach while Brandon Naurato — the Wolverines’ current head coach — was a player.

There’s the second piece of the invisible string.

From a young age, Rutger spent hours upon hours each day skating and practicing hockey all by himself on the United States Hockey League (USHL) sheet and hanging out in the locker rooms.

“You could have gave him a branch off a tree and he would’ve used that to play hockey,” Rutger’s former coach Rob Hutson said. “ … We use the term in hockey, ‘hockey geek,’ and when it comes to hockey, Rutger is all in.”

Although Rutger showed clear talent in skates from the get-go, the McGroarty family emphasized the importance of versatility in their children’s athletic careers. Rutger participated in six different sports growing up, but something drew him to hockey. Maybe it was the sport itself, or his dad’s influence, or the amount of time spent near it. But it was as if Rutger was destined to be a hockey player.

“I think Jimmy always hoped for (Rutger to play hockey),” Cindy said. “ … Once hockey is in their blood, in all hockey players’ blood, they just love it, they just can’t get away from it. Jimmy always hoped that Rutger would fall in love with it just like he did. And he did.”

Having a coach as a father undoubtedly made the draw of hockey stronger. Jimmy forced Rutger into playing multiple positions across the ice to understand the perspectives of each teammate and make him a stronger player. Jimmy also used his connections within the hockey world from his own coaching and playing days to show Rutger what a high-caliber hockey life could look like.

“You hear a lot about the father-son coaching-player (and how) it might affect the relationship,” Rutger said. “But I think we had a good on-and-off switch. At the rink it was coach and player and as soon as we went home it was dad and son. It was awesome. He’s an unbelievable hockey mind so it was a lot of fun. He’s the man.”

Courtesy of Cindy McGroarty.

Hutson, Jimmy’s longtime friend, brought Rutger to Chicago for travel hockey for a weekend when he was a kid. For the first time, people outside of Nebraska began to see Rutger’s potential. And Rutger was beginning to see the potential of his hockey life outside of Nebraska.

“Rutger was probably five or six years old and they were living in Lincoln,” Hutson said. “Rutger had been skating with his dad, the junior team and kind of intermixing and stuff. … They decided to bring him to Chicago one weekend. He came and played for me and he was playing up a couple age groups. … Right from the beginning, you could see his love and passion for the game of hockey.”

For the McGroartys, life forever changed when Rutger and Jimmy decided to move to Michigan to further Rutger’s hockey career at TPH and Honeybaked Hockey Club. There, he got to play with top talent like future Michigan teammate Frank Nazar, Cutter Gauthier, Hunter Brzustewicz and Lane Hutson, Rob’s son. And the icing on the cake? Naurato was the coach of TPH. Cue invisible string.

But there’s a reason they’re called invisible strings — it’s because they’re hard to see.

***

At 10 years old, the thought of uprooting the entire family from Lincoln to help an elementary school-aged Rutger with his “career” seemed absurd to Cindy at first. But there are two key words there: at first.

“It was a sacrifice for sure,” Cindy said. “For our son to go to online schooling when he started at TPH, I was like, ‘What are we doing? We’re making him such a one-dimensional kid.’ But oh my gosh, it just made him flourish. That’s where he got better. He was skating every day with kids that were 2000 birth years and it just made him better.”

Courtesy of Cindy McGroarty.

During the summers, Rutger and Jimmy returned home to Lincoln to spend time as a whole family again. Cindy and Molly stayed in Lincoln during the year as Cindy helped her father take care of her mother. At first, the move was easy for Rutger since it meant he could follow his dreams. But he didn’t fully comprehend the hardship being away from his family for most of the year would take on him. As he got older, the distance became more difficult.

Despite being elsewhere, the work his mother and grandfather did to take care of his grandmother did not go unnoticed by Rutger. More specifically, his grandfather’s dedication to taking care of his grandmother was a big inspiration to him.

“Seeing him do that makes you appreciate life and every single day,” Rutger said. “I love that guy with everything in my heart.”

Rutger transitioned from Honeybaked to the U.S National Team Development Program (NTDP), and once it was feasible for the family, the McGroarty’s moved their entire family from Lincoln to Michigan. Playing for the NTDP was a significant accomplishment for Rutger, allowing him to play the top tier hockey in the country. It also exposed him to more intensive international competition and new friends — such as future teammate Adam Fantilli.

“I first met Rutger when I was playing minor hockey,” Fantilli said. “He played for the top team in the States at the time and I played for the top team in Canada in minor hockey and we would always find ourselves playing against each other in these tournaments. … he’s one of my best friends today.”

Courtesy of Cindy McGroarty.

When Rutger was 14, the string was buried and hidden more than ever as Rutger committed to Notre Dame. But through his time with NTDP and in his 18-year-old season, he realized that Michigan was the place for him. Simultaneously, Brandon Naurato was hired to the Wolverines’ staff. Already having known Naurato for over half of his life, Rutger’s path to being a Wolverine seemed clearer than before — not only for Rutger, but for his family. And when Fantilli committed to Michigan in August 2021, he made it his mission to get Rutger to join him. And he committed two months later.

“We believe that Coach Naurato is the absolute best skills coach in North America,” Cindy said. “He is passionate, and when I say passionate, I wish there was a stronger word for it, about development and (he) understands each one of his players. … If Rutger is off, he would know it, and knows how to make a game time adjustment for him.”

But before he started his freshman year at Michigan, Rutger entered the 2022 NHL Draft, hopeful of being selected in the first round. These hopes came to fruition when his name was called to the Winnipeg Jets as the 14th pick. For the entire family in attendance, including his grandpa, this made every sacrifice, every late night at the rink, worth it all.

Not only that, but it meant a lot for a kid from Nebraska to be recognized. As an inspiration to kids from more rural communities, Rutger’s persistence is an example of hard work leading to success.

“I think its really cool not just for Nebraska, but for all small hockey communities,” Rutger said. “I feel like it just shows that it doesn’t really matter where you’re from. If you just work at your craft and keep working hard then people will find you.”

Something special about Rutger, as described by Cindy, Fantilli and Hutson, is his sportsmanship and leadership, which has only amplified since he became a Wolverine. As an inspiration to kids from rural and urban communities alike, Rutger has showcased both his caring and competitive side that make him such a strong teammate. Perhaps the invisible string that has tied him to Michigan also stems from his relationships.

Those personality traits carry off the ice too and into Rutger’s daily life. Fantilli described the incredibly generous and caring person that Rutger is, through their visits to each other’s respective hometowns in Canada and Nebraska, and their weekly FaceTime calls now that Fantilli is playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets. And without Michigan, these FaceTime calls wouldn’t happen.

“He’s an amazing guy,” Fantilli said. “(He) will make you better if you’re on the same team and no doubt he’ll be one of your best friends because he’s just that good of a guy. I love him. He’s awesome.”

Courtesy of Cindy McGroarty.

In his career thus far as a Wolverine, Rutger has been an exemplary teammate and player, and his accolades speaks to it. He snatched up National Player of the Month honors in October, as he has already clinched a total of 15 points in eight games. To compare, he totaled 39 points on the season his freshman year. Despite it being early in the season, he has almost half of his entire season point total from last season, and he isn’t expected to stop scoring. His drive growing up is finally coming to form, and Rutger has not yet reached the end of his invisible string.

From before he was born, he was destined to play hockey. With Jimmy coaching Naurato and Naurato coaching Rutger as well as the relationships he has built with his teammates, Rutger has cemented himself as a caring and determined teammate and friend.

The three day old sitting in the hockey arena had no idea what was to come. But there was an invisible string, from even before that moment, that tied him to playing hockey at Michigan.