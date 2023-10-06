The Michigan hockey team kicks off its regular season against Providence this Saturday, so The Michigan Daily hockey beat sat down and made some predictions. Under the second year of Brandon Naurato’s coaching tenure and with a brand new crop of freshmen and transfers, there is plenty of change afoot at Yost Ice Arena. Here is how the writers think this season will go:
Michigan’s position in Big Ten?
Lys Goldman: Second
Rekha Leonard: Third
Anna Miller: Second
Ellie Richard: Second
Who wins Big Ten?
Goldman: Minnesota
Leonard: Minnesota
Miller: Minnesota
Richard: Minnesota
Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?
Goldman: Michigan
Leonard: Michigan
Miller: Michigan
Richard: Minnesota
How far into the NCAA Tournament do they go?
Goldman: Frozen Four
Leonard: Frozen Four
Miller: Frozen Four
Richard: NCAA Championship
Who wins the National Championship?
Goldman: Boston University
Leonard: Boston University
Miller: Boston University
Richard: Boston College
MVP:
Goldman: Jacob Truscott
Leonard: Rutger McGroarty
Miller: Gavin Brindley
Richard: Seamus Casey
Most points:
Goldman: Rutger McGroarty
Leonard: Rutger McGroarty
Miller: Rutger McGroarty
Richard: Frank Nazar III
Most goalie starts:
Goldman: Jacob Barczewski
Leonard: Jacob Barczewski
Miller: Jacob Barczewski
Richard: Jacob Barczewski
Breakout player:
Goldman: Jackson Hallum
Leonard: Jacob Barczewski
Miller: Nick Moldenhauer
Richard: Garrett Schifsky
Who wins the Hobey Baker?
Goldman: Lane Hutson
Leonard: Macklin Celebrini
Miller: Will Smith
Richard: Will Smith
Biggest win:
Goldman: Minnesota
Leonard: Minnesota
Miller: Minnesota
Richard: Minnesota
Most surprising loss:
Goldman: UMass
Leonard: Notre Dame
Miller: Lindenwood
Richard: Wisconsin
Non-conference record:
Goldman: 8-2
Leonard: 7-3
Miller: 8-2
Richard: 7-3
Record against Michigan State?
Goldman: 2-2
Leonard: 1-3
Miller: 2-2
Richard: 2-2
Record against Ohio State?
Goldman: 3-1
Leonard: 2-2
Miller: 3-1
Richard: 3-1
Record against Minnesota?
Goldman: 1-3
Leonard: 3-1
Miller: 1-3
Richard: 2-2