Gavin Brindley is in a yellow, white, and navy uniform on the ice of the hockey arena with the puck in front of his hockey stick. There is a crowd behind the plexiglass behind him. There is a referee behind the player.
The Michigan hockey team kicks off its regular season against Providence this Saturday, so The Michigan Daily hockey beat sat down and made some predictions. Under the second year of Brandon Naurato’s coaching tenure and with a brand new crop of freshmen and transfers, there is plenty of change afoot at Yost Ice Arena. Here is how the writers think this season will go:

Michigan’s position in Big Ten?

Lys Goldman: Second
Rekha Leonard: Third
Anna Miller: Second
Ellie Richard: Second

Who wins Big Ten?

Goldman: Minnesota
Leonard: Minnesota
Miller: Minnesota
Richard: Minnesota

Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?

Goldman: Michigan
Leonard: Michigan
Miller: Michigan
Richard: Minnesota

How far into the NCAA Tournament do they go?

Goldman: Frozen Four
Leonard: Frozen Four
Miller: Frozen Four
Richard: NCAA Championship 

Who wins the National Championship?

Goldman: Boston University
Leonard: Boston University
Miller: Boston University 
Richard: Boston College

MVP:

Goldman: Jacob Truscott
Leonard: Rutger McGroarty
Miller: Gavin Brindley
Richard: Seamus Casey

Most points:

Goldman: Rutger McGroarty
Leonard: Rutger McGroarty
Miller: Rutger McGroarty
Richard: Frank Nazar III

Most goalie starts:

Goldman: Jacob Barczewski
Leonard: Jacob Barczewski
Miller: Jacob Barczewski
Richard: Jacob Barczewski 

Breakout player:

Goldman: Jackson Hallum
Leonard: Jacob Barczewski
Miller: Nick Moldenhauer
Richard: Garrett Schifsky

Who wins the Hobey Baker?

Goldman: Lane Hutson
Leonard: Macklin Celebrini
Miller: Will Smith
Richard: Will Smith

Biggest win:

Goldman: Minnesota
Leonard: Minnesota
Miller: Minnesota
Richard: Minnesota

Most surprising loss:

Goldman: UMass
Leonard: Notre Dame
Miller: Lindenwood
Richard: Wisconsin

Non-conference record:

Goldman: 8-2
Leonard: 7-3
Miller: 8-2
Richard: 7-3

Record against Michigan State?

Goldman: 2-2
Leonard: 1-3
Miller: 2-2
Richard: 2-2

Record against Ohio State?

Goldman: 3-1
Leonard: 2-2
Miller: 3-1
Richard: 3-1

Record against Minnesota?

Goldman: 1-3
Leonard: 3-1
Miller: 1-3
Richard: 2-2