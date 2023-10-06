The Michigan hockey team kicks off its regular season against Providence this Saturday, so The Michigan Daily hockey beat sat down and made some predictions. Under the second year of Brandon Naurato’s coaching tenure and with a brand new crop of freshmen and transfers, there is plenty of change afoot at Yost Ice Arena. Here is how the writers think this season will go:

Michigan’s position in Big Ten?

Lys Goldman: Second

Rekha Leonard: Third

Anna Miller: Second

Ellie Richard: Second

Who wins Big Ten?

Goldman: Minnesota

Leonard: Minnesota

Miller: Minnesota

Richard: Minnesota

Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?

Goldman: Michigan

Leonard: Michigan

Miller: Michigan

Richard: Minnesota

How far into the NCAA Tournament do they go?

Goldman: Frozen Four

Leonard: Frozen Four

Miller: Frozen Four

Richard: NCAA Championship

Who wins the National Championship?

Goldman: Boston University

Leonard: Boston University

Miller: Boston University

Richard: Boston College

MVP:

Goldman: Jacob Truscott

Leonard: Rutger McGroarty

Miller: Gavin Brindley

Richard: Seamus Casey

Most points:

Goldman: Rutger McGroarty

Leonard: Rutger McGroarty

Miller: Rutger McGroarty

Richard: Frank Nazar III

Most goalie starts:

Goldman: Jacob Barczewski

Leonard: Jacob Barczewski

Miller: Jacob Barczewski

Richard: Jacob Barczewski

Breakout player:

Goldman: Jackson Hallum

Leonard: Jacob Barczewski

Miller: Nick Moldenhauer

Richard: Garrett Schifsky

Who wins the Hobey Baker?

Goldman: Lane Hutson

Leonard: Macklin Celebrini

Miller: Will Smith

Richard: Will Smith

Biggest win:

Goldman: Minnesota

Leonard: Minnesota

Miller: Minnesota

Richard: Minnesota

Most surprising loss:

Goldman: UMass

Leonard: Notre Dame

Miller: Lindenwood

Richard: Wisconsin

Non-conference record:

Goldman: 8-2

Leonard: 7-3

Miller: 8-2

Richard: 7-3

Record against Michigan State?

Goldman: 2-2

Leonard: 1-3

Miller: 2-2

Richard: 2-2

Record against Ohio State?

Goldman: 3-1

Leonard: 2-2

Miller: 3-1

Richard: 3-1

Record against Minnesota?

Goldman: 1-3

Leonard: 3-1

Miller: 1-3

Richard: 2-2