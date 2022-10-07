Before the Michigan hockey team starts the regular season against Lindenwood on Friday, the hockey beat sat down to make some predictions. With a new coach, plenty of exciting freshmen and some key returners, there’s plenty of buzz around the program. Here’s how the writers think the season will pan out.

Michigan’s position in Big Ten?

Who wins Big Ten?

Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?

How far into the NCAA Tournament do they go?

MVP Player:

Most points:

Breakout player:

Biggest win:

Connor: @ Minnesota, Saturday Jan. 21.

Noah: vs Notre Dame, Feb 25

Charlie: Two straight dropped to Harvard Nov. 25th Nov. 26th

John: Feb 18 – Faceoff on the Lake in Cleveland over OSU

Most surprising loss:

Connor: vs. US National Team Development Program (exhibition), Friday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Noah: vs Ohio State, either Jan 13 or 14

Charlie: vs. Lake Superior State

John: Jan 28 – Home loss to Penn State in Ann Arbor

Record against Western Michigan

Record against Michigan State?

Record against Ohio State?

Connor: 4-0

Noah: 3-1

Charlie: 4-0

John: 3-1