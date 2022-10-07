Jeremy Weine/Daily. Buy this photo.

Before the Michigan hockey team starts the regular season against Lindenwood on Friday, the hockey beat sat down to make some predictions. With a new coach, plenty of exciting freshmen and some key returners, there’s plenty of buzz around the program. Here’s how the writers think the season will pan out.

Michigan’s position in Big Ten?

Connor Earegood: 3rd
Noah Kingsley: 2nd
Charlie Pappalardo: 2nd
John Tondora: 4th

Who wins Big Ten?

Connor: Minnesota
Noah: Minnesota
Charlie: Minnesota
John: SODA

Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?

Connor: Notre Dame
Noah: Minnesota
Charlie: Notre Dame
John: SODA

How far into the NCAA Tournament do they go?

Connor: Regional final
Noah: Regional final
Charlie: Regional final
John: Regional semifinals

MVP Player:

Connor: Mackie Samoskevich
Noah: Luke Hughes
Charlie: Adam Fantilli
John: Erik Portillo

Most points:

Connor: Adam Fantilli
Noah: Adam Fantilli
Charlie: Mackie Samoskevich
John: Adam Fantilli

Breakout player:

Connor: Dylan Duke
Noah: Mark Estapa
Charlie: Nick Granowicz
John: Jacob Truscott

Biggest win:

Connor: @ Minnesota, Saturday Jan. 21.

Noah: vs Notre Dame, Feb 25

Charlie: Two straight dropped to Harvard Nov. 25th Nov. 26th

John: Feb 18 – Faceoff on the Lake in Cleveland over OSU

Most surprising loss:

Connor: vs. US National Team Development Program (exhibition), Friday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Noah: vs Ohio State, either Jan 13 or 14

Charlie: vs. Lake Superior State

John: Jan 28 – Home loss to Penn State in Ann Arbor

Record against Western Michigan

Connor: 0-2
Noah: 1-1
Charlie: 1-1
John: 1-1

Record against Michigan State?

Connor: 2-2
Noah: 4-0
Charlie: 3-1
John: 3-1

Record against Ohio State?

Connor: 4-0

Noah: 3-1

Charlie: 4-0

John: 3-1