When it comes to player safety in hockey, few conversations are more pertinent than those surrounding neck guard use. The passing of Adam Johnson last November ignited many of these conversations when the former Pittsburgh Penguin and Minnesota Duluth forward died after suffering a skate laceration to his neck.

The tragedy sparked outcry for greater protections for players moving forward. Since then, teams, leagues and governing bodies in hockey around the United States have tried to navigate the next best steps.

And the Michigan men’s hockey team is right in the mix.

Neither the NCAA nor USA Hockey has created a mandate requiring players to don the neck guard quite yet; nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped the Wolverines’ coaches and players from slowly implementing the practice on their own accord.

“I don’t know if I’m for mandating anything, but if it was me, I would wear it after seeing some of this stuff,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Jan. 9. “Our equipment guy Jalen bought the undergear neck guards and the wrist guards for everybody. We’re not making them wear it, but everybody has the option to do it.”

While some Michigan players choose to forgo this option, others take full advantage of it. In the Wolverines’ exhibition game against the U.S. National Team Development Program last Saturday, sophomore forward Josh Eernisee appeared to be wearing neck protection during the game.

Junior forward Mark Estapa has also been wearing neck protection, sporting it in a post-practice interview with The Michigan Daily on Tuesday. His decision to wear the extra neck protection actually predates his time at Michigan altogether.

“Growing up playing minor hockey and through juniors, I always wore (it),” Estapa said. “I kind of fold it over a little bit. When it’s all the way up, it’s more noticeable, but if I fold it over it’s not too bad and it’s a little extra protection. You know what happened (with Johnson), it’s probably good just to be safe.”

Playing with neck protection is something that Estapa has grown accustomed to over the years — so much so that it’s “nostalgic” for the Michigan forward to put on the gear.

Many youth leagues around the country encourage young hockey players to wear neck guards at an early age, if not requiring them to do so. This instills a habit for a collegiate player like Estapa to wear neck protection earlier in his career.

In addition to youth leagues, international tournaments compel players to wear neck guards as well. The recent World Juniors Championships, organized by the International Ice Hockey Federation, is a salient example.

Four Michigan players attended the tournament: sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey and sophomore forwards Gavin Brindley, Frank Nazar III and Rutger McGroarty. The four not only wore gold medals around their necks after the tournament but also neck guards throughout.

“In IHF tournaments, you always have to wear them,” Brindley said Dec. 15. “It’s obviously crazy with all the stuff that’s been happening with guys getting hurt and skates and stuff like that. I think everyone’s doing everything they can to keep the players safe.”

While international tournaments demand players to wear neck guards, the status quo in the United States remains the same, granting players the autonomy to make their own choices. This leads to a range of different decisions and responses as some players wear neck guards, some wear partial protection and others wear none at all.

Within this spectrum, one trend is clear: Michigan is gradually moving towards neck guards. In many ways, this is a microcosm of the hockey world writ large.

“I feel like guys are using them more, not just on our team but around the league, and even in the NHL,” Naurato said. “I think it’s all relevant. Crazy stuff can happen.”

It’s unclear what the policy of neck guard use in the hockey world will be moving forward. Governing bodies like USA Hockey might grandfather in the use of neck guards or outright mandate them altogether. Regardless of what happens down the road, Michigan has made sure it won’t be far behind the ball.