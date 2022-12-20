Saturday afternoon — the last day of USA Hockey’s World Junior team training camp — sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes skated to the center of a circle of teammates, took a knee and broke down practice for the first time after being named captain. Answering back was a chorus of smacking sticks, hollers and cheers.

Just like his alternate captaincy with the Michigan hockey team, Hughes’s leadership is a two-way street, shown through his actions during Team USA’s week-long training camp.

“Anytime you get that credit to be able to wear that C for your country, it’s a huge honor,” Hughes said Saturday. “… If we’re gonna win this tournament we’re gonna need everyone to jump on board and be leaders at different times. It’s a huge honor though.”

The process of building team chemistry and unity prior to international competition isn’t exactly a simple one, and it isn’t aided by the nature of the IIHF World Junior Championship. With only a few days separating final roster cuts and the first day of pre-tournament games, the turnaround is lightning quick. But despite distractions and a lack of runway time, Hughes has stepped into his role as a teambuilder.

“Luke’s been great,” freshman forward Rutger McGroarty said. “He’s doing a lot of team bonding stuff, … Luke’s doing a good job making sure everybody’s hanging out with everybody. Putting together groups of guys that maybe don’t know each other as well. It’s definitely shown.”

A major part of the job for Hughes comes down to moving past college and junior associations and uniting as a whole locker room. A team comprised of many disparate parts playing as a unit for the first time, the process of building chemistry on the World Juniors team comes down to breaking down those distinctions.

With a roster spanning three age groups and 16 separate teams, not everyone on the roster is familiar with one another. Before any chemistry can have a tangible effect on the Americans’ performances, their captains — including their alternates in Miami forward Red Savage and Denver defenseman Sean Behrens — have to create it.

“I talked to Luke, Red and Sean Behrens about trying to create a culture,” USA coach Rand Pecknold said Saturday. “We’ve got ‘03s ‘04s and ‘05s, we’ve got (National Team Development Program alums), we’ve got non-NTDP, … we’re trying to bring everybody together so we can bond a little bit better.”

And Hughes has set out to do so by sticking with what he knows works — or at least what has worked at Michigan. As an alternate captain on a Wolverines team touting a dozen freshmen, Hughes started the year in the same position: assembling loosely connected parts by putting in the effort to create team culture.

Over the summer, team building looked like taking his teammates golfing and “making sure the boys were mingling,” in the words of McGroarty. Again, Hughes has followed a similar script in his role with Team USA.

“Making sure everyone’s enjoying the day and making sure we’re a team as a whole and we’re not hanging out with certain groups,” Hughes said. “Making sure we’re integrating with the entire team and not just (familiar) guys.”

Approaching the tournament, Hughes’ role is twofold. He isn’t just tasked with playing, but also with making sure that his team grows even off ice. With such little time to craft a cohesive identity, chemistry can’t only be formed on the ice.

Pecknold emphasized that identity is borne through little moments, like trips to Dave & Buster’s or bowling excursions like those Hughes and his team took during training camp. In those moments, leaders emerge. The same happened for the Wolverines over the summer, when Hughes and sophomore forward Dylan Duke organized pickup basketball games and tried to organize a softball tournament to bond their team.

Team chemistry is often a loosely defined concept that is tossed around lightly. But part of the reason it’s loosely defined is because it isn’t only one thing — it’s the combination of details and relationships across a 25-player roster. But it’s something Hughes has taken responsibility for during this tournament.

With half a season of helping lead the Wolverines under his belt — guiding teammates through the challenges of a grueling season — Hughes has found the same role with the Americans.

As he tries to do the same during a microscopic timespan, Hughes only has to accelerate what he’s done at Michigan.