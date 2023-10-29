Sophomore forward T.J. Hughes has clear favoritism when he shoots the puck, a spot he knows all too well as a center: the faceoff circle.

And when he doesn’t shoot, he knows exactly where to be to allow his teammates to score — near the faceoff circle.

The No. 6 Michigan hockey team entered Saturday’s matchup against Lindenwood hoping to earn its first sweep of the season. And thanks to Hughes, it did just that.

Hughes’ stats speak for themselves thus far this season — six goals and nine assists in just eight games. Against the Lions, he notched five points with two goals and three assists, and he emerged as the first star of the game. His presence was known in all four corners of the sheet by his teammates. But it was not accounted for by his opponents.

In the first period, Hughes grabbed an assist on each of the Wolverines’ goals. One can chalk it up to being in the right place at the right time. Or, one can recognize the patterns by Hughes in both of these plays.

Hughes started the first goal sequence with a faceoff win in a Michigan five-on-three power play. Junior forward Dylan Duke proceeded to pick up the puck and pass around the offensive perimeter until the puck met sophomore forward Gavin Brindley. Meanwhile, Hughes backed up onto the edge of the faceoff circle, unmarked by Lindenwood to receive Brindley’s pass. He then passed it back to Brindley, who scored a wrister from the faceoff spot.

“In the past couple weeks we’ve gained a lot of chemistry together,” Brindley said. “That’s really important on the power play to keep a group together that has chemistry, so we have to keep riding that out.”

This chemistry became clear as Hughes then ran a similar play that gave the Wolverines a two-goal advantage. Winning another faceoff, he passed the puck backward to Casey and waited for Brindley to pass to him at the net front. He then sent the puck across the cross crease to sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty who shot into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Both of these scenarios showcase a pattern: a faceoff win from Hughes, and his eager placement and readiness to make the perfect pass to his teammates.

Hughes continued his consistency in the second period, clinching his third assist of the night and even sandwiching it with two goals.

Sophomore forward Jackson Hallum received the puck in the Wolverines’ defensive zone, and as he skated it up the left side of the ice, Hughes skated alongside him on the right. After a series of passes, Hughes received a pass from Hallum from the right faceoff circle to his stick waiting in the left and sent a slapshot goal flying past two Lindenwood defenders and its netminder.

Then on the power play, Hughes again won a faceoff to catapult the momentum in Michigan’s favor. His teammates then passed again around the perimeter of its offensive half as the Lions anxiously waited for a shot on goal. Hughes received the puck on the goal line and sent a powerful pass to Casey, who skated down the crease and shot the puck into the back of the net.

“It’s really nice that (the power play) is coming together,” Hughes said. “We’re trying to build some chemistry, making passes quick, and I feel like everyone is a threat on the ice.”

Hughes then got a powerplay goal of his own that was a mirror image of his previous goal. Instead of driving down the right half, he drove down the left as Casey skated the length of the sheet. A backhanded pass to Duke then found Hughes waiting, one again, in the left faceoff circle. Identical to the first, a slapshot goal reached the net.

“I practice (that shot) a lot,” Hughes said. “I like that spot so it was nice that I was able to connect on both. Great passes by (Duke) and (Hallum) … so obviously credit to them and I just had an open net so it was awesome.”

Hughes showcased he is nothing if not consistent. He has a pattern to his play, and is an unexpected playmaker by his opponents. From the faceoff dot to the goal line, he is an asset to showcasing his teammates’ skill and clinching assists.

And when he takes a shot himself from the left faceoff circle, there is a high chance it is going to meet the back of the net.