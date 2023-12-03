SOUTH BEND — Following a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of the Fighting Irish on Friday night, it was no secret that the No. 13 Michigan came into Saturday’s game looking to bounce back.

The Wolverines said: challenge accepted. By applying consistent offensive pressure throughout the game, Michigan (8-7-3 overall, 3-5-2 Big Ten) was able to break through the Notre Dame line of defense (8-6-2, 4-2-2) and keep the Fighting Irish away from the puck. In doing so, it collected a much-needed win on the road.

And it all started six minutes into the first period.

The Fighting Irish looked to clear the puck from their defensive zone; however, sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey halted these efforts, collecting the puck mid-air and feeding it to sophomore forward Frank Nazar III at the net front. Nazar fired the puck past the Notre Dame netminder, giving Michigan the early 1-0 lead as well as a glimmer of hope that the results of Saturday’s game could be different from its previous blunder.

By applying consistent pressure on offense, the Wolverines made sure that Saturday’s game was different after all.

Michigan’s second period offense demonstrated as much as the Wolverines looked hungry to score throughout. Michigan created first and second second chances in the middle frame. From a Nazar breakaway opportunity to several promising passing plays down low, the Wolverines developed sustained offensive pressure that was largely absent in the first game of the series.

All of these chances eventually culminated in a critical late-second period goal for Michigan. Applying pressure on the Irish defense, Casey picked off a pass along the half wall. Casey delivered a pass to sophomore forward T.J Hughes who faked the slap shot and sent a bump pass to sophomore forward Gavin Brindley. He then found junior forward Dylan Duke waiting at the netfront, who completed the four-man passing sequence and put the Wolverines up, 2-1.

The goal marked the second tally of the game in which Michigan was able to create a turnover and capitalize on it, demonstrating aggressive pressure on the Notre Dame defense.

The third period built on this success and looked much the same. Michigan flew from one end of the rink to the other. It generated over four breakaway opportunities in the third period alone as it looked to put away the game for good.

Dylan Duke’s late third period penalty for roughing after the whistle certainly made things interesting late for the Wolverines. Nevertheless, their ability to pressure the Fighting Irish ultimately provided them with the bounce back they needed after all.