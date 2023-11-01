Momentum is crucial in any sport.

In the eyes of Michigan hockey coach Brandon Naurato, though, college hockey takes the importance of momentum to a whole new level.

“I think momentum in college hockey in general is crazier than any level of basketball, football, hockey,” Naurato said Tuesday. “So that’s what we’ve been talking about — like when (our opponents) grab some momentum, just cut it as quickly as possible. We grab it, just keep stacking on and keep building. But it’s crazy.”

This past weekend against Lindenwood, the fourth-ranked Wolverines felt the momentum — and it clearly impacted their play.

In both games, Michigan netted two goals before the Lions managed to get on the board and cut their deficit in half. And as soon as the Wolverines responded once, they snatched momentum and ran with it.

On Friday, a power play goal broke the ice for Michigan. Less than three minutes later, another successful special teams opportunity put the Wolverines up three. From there, it was all Michigan.

Saturday progressed in similar fashion, this time with three Wolverines goals in the three minutes following the Lions’ lone score to make it 2-1. Just like the first matchup, the floodgates opened from there, and Michigan didn’t look back.

“They steal momentum and they score a goal, make it 2-1 and then we gotta find a way to get the momentum back on our side,” sophomore forward Dylan Duke said. “And you can do that in a lot of different ways. In that game, obviously, it was a goal that swung the momentum back in our favor. But in other games that can be big hits, blocked shots, kill penalties, stuff like that.”

Regardless of which individual play swings the momentum, it’s one thing to generate a fleeting spark of it that fluctuates back and forth throughout a matchup. It’s another to sustain and harness that momentum en route to scoring 19 goals across two games — as the Wolverines did in last weekend’s sweep.

And for Michigan, the importance of momentum isn’t exclusive to its most recent series.

In fact, the Wolverines’ loss to Massachusetts on Oct. 14 epitomized just how much a game can change in tandem with a momentum shift. Contrary to the Lindenwood series, though, the inertia during Michigan’s matchup with the Minutemen didn’t swing in the Wolverines’ favor.

Down 2-0 at the start of the third period, UMass — spurred by the momentum shift of one goal and the energy of its arena — ripped the game open in the final frame with a six-goal outpouring to secure the comeback win.

“UMass was crazy,” Naurato said. “Like they scored one and it’s like they’re a totally different team because they had some life.”

For Michigan, although that type of momentum often stems from the crowd — particularly the student section, according to Naurato — it’s pushed forward by the bench.

Especially in a sport with such short shifts and so many quick changes, the bench helps maintain morale up and down the lineup.

“We kind of (sustain momentum) with our bench energy,” Duke said. “Cheering guys on when you’re on the bench, noticing little things throughout a shift, giving guys pats on the back when they get back, just keeping each other up and staying positive. So a lot of positivity on the bench leads to everyone going out and being at their best.”

Momentum might not be unique to the Wolverines, nor to hockey as a whole — though Naurato will tell you there’s something special about the energy in college hockey. Regardless, harnessing momentum successfully has been one of the driving forces behind Michigan’s success thus far.

As the season progresses, momentum — both at home and in hostile environments, like this weekend’s looming clash with No. 5 Wisconsin — will continue to live up to its name and prove to be momentous throughout the Wolverines’ campaign.

And if Michigan can not only obtain it but also sustain it, the Wolverines might just be able to use the power of momentum to their advantage.