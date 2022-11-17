For the third week in a row, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team will play short its full roster because of illness. But this time, it’s a lot more alarming.

Senior defenseman Steven Holtz was admitted to the Michigan hospital’s intensive care unit early this week, according to a Facebook post by his mother. Additional details were not given.

A Michigan spokesperson denied request for comment on the grounds of HIPAA.

Holtz hasn’t played since Nov. 5 against No. 6 Penn State, missing last week’s series against No. 20 Notre Dame.

Two weeks ago against the Nittany Lions, junior goaltender Erik Portillo was unavailable thanks to an illness, causing junior backup Noah West to take those starts. Whether the illnesses are connected is unknown, but it shows that the Wolverines have dealt with health issues for at least three weeks now.

But now, it’s a lot more serious with Holtz in the hospital. And with a teammate in Holtz’s condition, it will be a lot harder for Michigan to focus on its heavyweight series with No. 2 Minnesota that begins Thursday night.