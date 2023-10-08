It didn’t take long for the No. 5 Michigan hockey team to establish a newfound energy.

Within the first five minutes of play in their second game against No. 18 Providence, the Wolverines scored two goals — already matching their total output from the first contest — and looked rejuvenated on the penalty kill, an area in which they struggled throughout Saturday’s loss.

Taking those adjustments and running with them, Michigan (1-1 overall) bounced back from its first season-opening loss since 2018 with an energetic, 5-4 win over the Friars (1-1) to even out the series — despite falling apart toward the end and allowing three last-minute goals.

The Wolverines’ urgency was clear from the opening whistle. Sophomore forward Gavin Brindley struck first, coming from behind the net to tap in a loose puck just 32 seconds into the game. Even with the early lead, Michigan’s special teams were quickly put to the test as senior defenseman Jacob Truscott headed to the box for high sticking.

But unlike Saturday’s showing, the Wolverines’ penalty kill unit found success as they closed out opportunities quicker and cleared the puck successfully.

Graduate goaltender Jacob Barczewski — who got the starting nod after senior goalie Noah West occupied the net on Saturday — played a big role in anchoring the defense, moving confidently between the pipes and making key stops.

Just over three minutes into the first period, sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey embodied the Wolverines’ energy on offense with a highlight-reel second goal. Skating around defenders from behind his own blue line, Casey sent the puck top shelf with a backhand shot to put Michigan up 2-0.

Throughout the rest of the first frame and into the second, the Wolverines began to turn around Saturday’s sloppy play as their passes found sticks rather than open ice. They still looked shaky on special teams, though, unable to take advantage of two power play opportunities in the first and second periods.

And their penalty kill unit, despite looking stronger, wasn’t bulletproof either. Toward the end of the second period, Providence defenseman Guillaume Richard found a lane and notched a power play goal to put the Friars on the board.

With both teams scrambling to take control, a scuffle broke out by the Michigan net that sent Brindley to the box for the second time. Following a coach’s challenge from Wolverines coach Brandon Naurato, Providence forward Craig Needham received a five-minute major penalty and game ejection for his role in the antics, too.

Michigan looked energized once again as the second period clock wound down. Taking advantage of the ensuing 4-on-4 opportunity, sophomore forward Frank Nazar III buried the puck off a centering pass from sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty. And soon after, Michigan was finally able to capitalize on the power play with a slapshot from McGroarty, giving the Wolverines a comfortable 4-1 lead.

A 5-on-3 opportunity for Michigan following two minor penalties and a second ejection for the Friars led to Nazar’s second goal of the contest — and the second power play goal for the Wolverines.

But facing a 5-1 deficit, Providence quickly responded with two goals of its own — both of which came on the power play — cutting Michigan’s lead to 5-3. The Friars scored another goal with just under a minute to go, exposing the Wolverines’ weaknesses but leaving too little time on the clock for Providence to put together a comeback effort.

Closing out the game with 40 total shots, the Wolverines found their footing on Sunday en route to their first win of the season — in large part thanks to their rejuvenated energy.