Just two games stand between the Michigan hockey team and ascendance.

By no means should it be a surprise that the third-ranked team in the Pairwise is heading to Tampa and the Frozen Four with a shot at the title. That much, even with a nail-biting overtime clash against Penn State, could be expected. Up until now, in the NCAA Tournament the Wolverines have simply been doing what they should have done — thrash a low-ranked team in round one and get by one of the Big Ten’s best to advance in round two.

But now it’s time for a challenge. It’s time for Michigan to get over the hump it drove straight into and crashed a year ago. Now, the Wolverines need to do what they couldn’t last season and advance. Standing in between them and the National Championship Game is No. 2 Quinnipiac, a team that was ranked higher than them in the Pairwise all year, touts one of the best goalies in college hockey and the lowest goals-against per game average of any team. It’s also a team that Michigan beat in the Allentown Regional Final last season, sending the Wolverines to the 2022 Frozen Four, so there’s some familiarity between the two sides.

Then, if Michigan can pull out a win, either a menacing No. 1 Minnesota waits on the other side for what would be the teams’ sixth meeting of the season or a powerful Boston University that split its series with the Wolverines back in October.

It’s not an easy path.

But it never is, is it? Titles aren’t handed out, they’re taken — not always by the best team, but by the right team.

And this year, Michigan is the right team.

Let’s just lay out some facts. The Wolverines won the Big Ten Tournament, beating the No. 1 team in hockey on the Golden Gophers’ home ice, claiming the trophy in the best conference in the country. The Big Ten’s strength is apparent through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, outscoring its opponents 41-9.

Another fact, Michigan is the highest scoring offense in the country, with 169 goals. That offense is led by the NCAA points leader, freshman forward Adam Fantilli, with 63.

Now let’s mix those facts with observations. That points leader? That’s arguably the best player in college hockey. Whether the freshman wins the Hobey or not, Fantilli is the single most dangerous person on a pair of blades in the entire NCAA. He dazzles, he delivers and he’s the X-factor that can flip a game with the flick of his wrist. He’s what title teams have — he’s what title teams need.

The Wolverines head to Tampa Bay as hot as you can get. Ever since playoff hockey began, Michigan has been a wagon. As soon as the pressure cooker reached its highest setting, the Wolverines have looked the best they have all season.

“They’re all playoff games since a couple of weeks ago,” freshman forward Gavin Brindley said after Sunday’s win. “So we kind of know what to expect. … It’s do or die. So we’ve been doing it for a week now. So we can’t wait (for the Frozen Four).”

That’s another thing — the confidence.

Michigan oozes it. On the ice, off the ice, the Wolverines have the belief that they should win. And it shows. A tight win over a tough Big Ten team in Penn State — not to mention at an arena in the Nittany Lions’ home state that was filled to the brim with blue and white — has only added to Michigan’s swagger.

“It’s huge for us,” sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich said. “That’s a tight playoff game. … We know we can do it now — we’ve got a lot of confidence.”

And why shouldn’t they? The pieces are all there. A high-powered attack, two players with Hobey Baker aspirations in Fantilli and sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes, a deep roster of talent and a coach that — despite being in his first year — has turned a struggling undisciplined early-season team into a lethal machine.

Sure, it’s single-elimination hockey. Teams just need to just have a good night to move on, and a bad bounce can end a season — anything can happen. Any team that’s left can win the ‘chip.

Yet, while any team could, the Wolverines should.

Michigan is the one with the right equation, the one that’s at its best at the best possible moment with all the pieces to finish the job.

The players know it, too. Brindley said it in the most clear way possible:

“It’s our time now.”

And honestly, it’s about time we start believing him, too.