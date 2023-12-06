A lot can change in six weeks.

On Saturday, the No. 14 Michigan hockey team played its final game of the calendar year. After No. 20 Notre Dame handed the Wolverines a thorough defeat on Friday, they turned the weekend around with a close victory the following day to salvage the series with a split. Next up on Michigan’s schedule is a home series against Stonehill, with the first of two games being set for Jan. 12.

Halfway through the season, the Wolverines have struggled to find consistent success. They sit at 8-7-3 overall while grappling with a 3-5-2 losing record in conference play, as injuries and third–period collapses especially plagued their first half campaign.

If Michigan wants to mirror last year’s success and build upon it — namely in the form of a Big Ten Championship and Frozen Four appearance — the Wolverines need to find a way to win more games in the second half of the season, plain and simple.

A lot can change in six weeks — and that could be exactly what Michigan needs.

“The biggest thing with the six weeks is it could make or break you,” freshman forward Nick Moldenhauer said Tuesday. “You could take the time off and not really work too hard in those six weeks or you could take advantage of it and come back a lot better, ready for the second half. So I think that’s what I’m going to do, and I think that’s what a bunch of the guys on our team are going to do.”

Four Wolverines — sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey and sophomore forwards Frank Nazar III, Rutger McGroarty and Gavin Brindley — will spend their break with Team USA, training and potentially competing for a world junior championship.

And as they work to enhance their skills in a competitive setting, the rest of Michigan’s roster will be tasked with turning Moldenhauer’s goals into reality — through working hard, taking advantage of the time off and coming back stronger.

“I think it’ll be a great time for myself and other guys included to work on skills and little areas of the game that we want to improve upon,” sophomore forward Josh Eernisse said Nov. 28. “ … Hopefully, when guys build on those things and we come back together, those little skills will help us when we work together as a team.”

In addition to improving individual skills, the probable return of three key players from injury — McGroarty, junior forward Mark Estapa and junior defenseman Ethan Edwards, who has yet to play this season since undergoing surgery over the summer — will likely be a huge component if the Wolverines are to find renewed success.

“Think about this — if at the trade deadline you pick up Rutger McGroarty, Mark Estapa (and) Ethan Edwards, that makes our team better,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Nov. 28. “Those are three major pieces.”

The Wolverines certainly missed McGroarty’s presence and production, as he led the nation in total points prior to his injury. As part of what Michigan hopes to be an even bigger impact, Estapa’s return will bring heightened physicality while Edwards will provide much-needed defensive depth.

Over the past few months, as they’ve struggled to play 60 full minutes of quality hockey, a number of Wolverines have mentioned the need to “look themselves in the mirror.”

Most recently, senior goaltender Noah West reflected on the idea after Michigan fell to the Fighting Irish on Friday.

“Honestly, we just need to take a hard look in the mirror,” West said. “This is 17 games in the first half. Freshmen aren’t freshmen anymore, sophomores aren’t sophomores. We got to start taking steps.”

With six weeks free of scheduled games, the break could be the perfect opportunity for the Wolverines to really look themselves in the mirror, reevaluate their performance and make necessary adjustments.

Because after all, a lot can change in six weeks. And what Michigan does with those six weeks could make or break the rest of its season.