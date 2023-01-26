Regularly playing more than 20 minutes a game, sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes often holds the weight of the No. 7 Michigan hockey team on his shoulders.

Playing on the first defensive pairing, first powerplay, first penalty kill and as an extra attacker — all while not missing a single NCAA game this season — Hughes’ role for the Wolverines is nearly impossible to overstate.

Coupled with a laundry-list of awards stemming from his oft-overwhelming talent, it’s easy to slip into the idea that the only way for Hughes to improve is through increasingly difficult and complex playstyles. After all, if he already plays in the most difficult game-situations, surely his own game must become more extraordinary as well.

However, for Hughes, the path to success isn’t complex — in fact, it’s dangerously simple.

“He simplified (his game) to where he’s just so efficient,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said Monday. “I think part of it is, again it’s not like he’s playing more, but he played like 28 minutes Friday and I think like 24 Saturday. When you’re out there and we have the five (defensemen) and you’re out there that much, you have to manage your game. I think that’s helped him make things easier for himself.”

Hughes’s game management has become the trademark of his recent success. This past weekend against Minnesota, Hughes once-more found himself playing the brunt of the Wolverines’ defensive minutes. Averaging over a period a game on-ice, Hughes had no choice but to wisely manage his maneuvers and simplify his game.

Those decisions have paid off. Hughes is red hot to start the second half of his sophomore campaign, logging five assists in four games. He’s already accumulated 18 points in 20 games through the first half of the season and has the opportunity to exceed his award-winning point total last season.

“Luke, I think the last four games have been the best four games he’s played at Michigan this season,” Naurato affirmed.

That hot streak hasn’t materialized out of thin air. It’s easy to see where Hughes has stumbled in the past. From pushing a rush instead of dumping down low, to charging the net instead of making the extra pass, Hughes’ talent occasionally got in his own way early on in the season.

Coming off of a pre-season knee injury and eager to return to the ice, it took time for Hughes to not only return to NCAA game-speed, but to acclimate with his 12 new freshman teammates. Despite those hurdles, Hughes’ effectiveness still allowed him to compete. But now, he’s ready to dominate.

“I think it’s just all clicking,” Nuarato said. “He’s figuring out his angles, he’s been way more physical. Not that he wasn’t physical before, but he’s so good he can angle a guy, lift his stick, and skate with the puck. And you can’t do that all the time. Now he’s just eliminating the guy, his partner picks up the puck and then we go. He’s almost simplified his game, but he wasn’t doing too much before.”

This simplistic success couldn’t have come at a better time.

Hughes and the Wolverines know the second half breakout well. Last year, Hughes incited the most incendiary tear of his season, finishing the back half of his freshman campaign with 23 points in 21 games. Fueled in part by Hughes, Michigan went on a trailblazing mission of its own, finishing the back half with an 18-4-0 record.

Currently sitting at second to last in the Big Ten, the Wolverines know they need to start stringing wins together. If Michigan is to return to the heights it once ascended to, Luke Hughes will be squarely in the center — a position he relishes.

“I think Nar plays to win and you can play me in any situation,” Hughes said. “I think that’s what my game is. Play on the PK, play on the PP, five on six, six on five, we’re losing the game or winning the game. … I’m ready to play at all times and I have the endurance for that.”

When Hughes is on, so too are the Wolverines. And staring down a Big Ten conference schedule that features four ranked opponents in its final five series, the time to be on is now.

The final stretch doesn’t have to be complicated. For Hughes and Michigan, it’s dangerously simple.