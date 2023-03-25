ALLENTOWN, Pa. — There was a time when things looked more dicey offensively for the No. 1 seed Michigan hockey team. As freshman forward Adam Fantilli powered a line featuring sophomore forwards Dylan Duke and Mackie Samoskevich, the Wolverines first line made magic, while its nine other forwards often struggled to match the production.

Secondary scoring was a priority for Michigan. Splitting series back and forth, the Wolverines needed that extra kick that would get them over the hump. Yet, after line change-ups in early January, the addition of freshman forward Frank Nazar III in February and a potent Big Ten Tournament performance to start March, Friday’s matchup against Colgate was the icing on the cake.

Because Michigan had no problems with secondary scoring in its 11-1 victory against the Raiders.

“The depth scoring we had today was amazing,” Fantilli said. “Having the amount of guys that scored today and guys that put up points was amazing to see. It’s amazing for our team morale.”

The usual suspects still made their appearances, but across an 11-goal night, the Wolverines tallied scores from the likes of sophomore forward Mark Estapa, who scored his first goal since Dec. 3, Nazar, who scored his first goal since Feb. 11 and senior forward Nick Granowicz, who potted his first in nearly two months.

In 60 minutes Friday, the plague of the past became a point of pride.

Admittedly, it’s easy to chip in when 29 total points make their way to the final statsheet. Nevertheless, if Michigan’s offensive start to the tournament is to continue, it could be the Estapas and the Granowiczs of the world that make the final difference. Eyes glue to the likes of Fantilli and sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes, and rightfully so. Yet Friday’s performance was impossible without the depth that makes the Wolverines such a dangerous unit.

“We have a lot of guys that can score, a lot of guys that can make plays,” Fantili said. “When you have it all the way up and down your roster, it’s really hard to defend.”

What makes Friday’s scoring outburst so impactful though was not simply a double-digit number on the scoreboard. In fact, against an overmatched opponent, taking heed from a simple box score is not the most apt way to gauge the flow of the game. Rather, it’s the fact that for the bottom six, scoring is an undeniable cherry on top.

Because modern beliefs in the hockey world decry the traditional confidence of ranking four lines based on skill archaic — and there is truth to that — but expecting all four lines to light the lamp every night is still unrealistic. So when the defensive-minded, veteran, attitude line of graduate forward Nolan Moyle, Estapa and Granowicz finished with two goals, an assist and a combined plus-10 on the game — they completed more than their assignment.

In the postseason though, as Michigan knows from past experience, what was once icing on the cake can become the final difference maker. As Wolverines coach Brandon Naurato amplified postgame, “working hard is a standard.” It won’t be enough for Michigan to fall back into its old ways. One line can’t power an entire team deep into the playoffs.

Michigan needs all the cherries on top it can get.