On Friday night, as the puck dropped in the Michigan Ice Hockey team’s first regular season game against the Lindenwood Lions, a new era began for the Wolverines. And following a summer of turbulence and off-ice drama, Michigan’s on-ice play finally took the center stage once again.

But just fifteen minutes into that play, the Wolverines looked like they were entering Michigan coach Brandon Naurato’s era on a flat foot. Down 2-0 and being out-muscled and out-grinded by a physical Lions group, Michigan needed more than a spark to salvage its season opener.

In just just an eleven minute stretch however, it’d find that spark, not once, nor twice, but six times. And just as quickly as Michigan had seemingly dug itself into a hole, it stormed into a dominant position that it didn’t relinquish for the rest of the night in its comfortable 7-4 season opening win.

The night’s action started slowly on both sides as the Wolverines and Lions spent the majority of the grinding first period trying to retain possession of the puck, with neither team jumping into the driver’s seat. But following a buzzing power-play, it appeared as if Michigan had finally built some momentum. But this energy quickly evaporated as a defensive miscue led to a Lindenwood 2-on-1 which Lions forward David Gagnon capitalized on with a hard wrister.

Lindenwood wasn’t done though, and just two minutes later their strong forecheck poked a puck free in the slot that was pounced on by three Lions and fired home by forward Andy Willis.

The Wolverines cut the deficit to one right before the intermission with a chippy rebound from Hallum just outside the Lions crease, and Lindenwood took a one goal lead to the locker room. But it wouldn’t last long.

Michigan came out the first intermission blazing, with the forecheck firing on all cylinders. Lindenwood, frankly, looked overwhelmed. The Wolverine offense was hot, and the Lions had no response. Michigan kept pucks deep, their defensemen had the time and space to make cross ice passes, and their forwards won battles on the boards, and it led to goals.

Sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich was the first to strike with a pair of hard wristers from the slot just one and three minutes into the period respectively. But the offensive onslaught was only just getting started, and three more goals from senior forward Nick Granowicz, senior defenseman Jay Keranen and sophomore forward Mark Estapa would round out the attack.

The contest settled to more predictable pace midway through the second period, and it’d coast through the rest of the game at this speed. The Wolverines remained on the frontfoot as evidenced by their 55 shot performance, but the Lions defense was able to cope better.

Lindenwood managed two more goals, one in the second and one in the third, and Michigan’s senior forward Eric Ciccolini sniped a shot late in the third to set the score at 7-4, where it’d settle. But the final result had been decided long before the buzzer sounded, and the Wolverines exited with a comfortable victory.