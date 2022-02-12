Since the calendar flipped to 2022, Michigan State hasn’t won a game. But in a rivalry tilt, anything could happen.

The No. 4 Michigan hockey team, however, ensured that wouldn’t be the case.

The Wolverines (22-7-1 overall, 13-6-0 Big Ten) crushed the Spartans (11-16-1, 5-13-0), 6-2, behind a bruising four-goal second period.

After a slow start that saw both teams struggling to fire shots on net, it was Michigan’s penalty kill that sparked its offensive attack. The Wolverines’ aggressive penalty kill took center stage, briefly setting up their offense on multiple occasions during the kill.

Just as the power play expired, senior forward Jimmy Lambert snuck past Michigan State’s defense and received a pass on the blue line for a breakaway opportunity. His wrist shot clanked off the right post — one of many shots of the post for Michigan on the night — but freshman defenseman Luke Hughes’ poke check kept the puck with the Wolverines.

It was there that Michigan struck first, snagging a lead that it wouldn’t relinquish off a goal from sophomore defenseman Jacob Truscott.

The Spartans hung around for the rest of the period and into the second. They stayed active in their offensive zone, but couldn’t manage to get multiple shots off in succession and set up an offense. When Michigan State did manage to fire a shot, the Wolverines either blocked it or gobbled up the rebound and retook control.

Michigan put the game away midway through the second period, leaving faltering Michigan State in the dust and completely erasing any semblance of the minute offensive momentum that the Spartans had earlier.

Nine minutes into the second period, the Wolverines’ offense — which looked like a shell of their clinical selves throughout much of the first 30 minutes of play — became a force to be reckoned with. A series of shots from Hughes, followed by a miss off the post from wide-open graduate forward Luke Morgan on the right side, got the offense in gear.

And moments later, Hughes snapped a goal mere seconds into a Michigan power play that launched the Wolverines’ surge.

Michigan’s offense imposed its will over the Spartans following the goal, keeping the puck in its control and leaving Michigan State struggling to contain the Wolverines’ speed and skill. Three minutes after Hughes’ goal, a holding call on forward Erik Middendorf gave Michigan another man advantage. Hughes’ pass up top led to a wrist shot by freshman Forward Mackie Samoskevich was too quick for goaltender Drew DeRidder — who holds the second highest save percentage in the Big Ten — extending the lead to 3-0.

Senior forward Nolan Moyle added to the tally just over a minute later, and only nine seconds into the Wolverines’ third power play of the period, Hughes struck again from the blue line off a pass from senior forward Nick Blankenburg.

Throughout the second-period slugfest, Michigan gave the Spartans no chance to respond. Michigan State failed to record a single shot for the final fourteen plus minutes in the frame, with Blankenburg blocking the Spartans’ only dangerous opportunity — a 2-on-1 break with three minutes left — by sprawling on the ice in front of Portillo.

Forward Jagger Joshua finally ended Michigan States’ 17-plus minute long shooting dry spell when his shot was blocked by a diving Blankenburg in the crease three minutes into the third period, but the Wolverines were in firm control by then.

Multiple third-period goals on backup goaltender senior Jack Leavy weren’t enough to break Michigan’s stride. After seizing control midway through the second period, the Wolverines wouldn’t look back, demoralizing their arch rivals in every facet of the game.