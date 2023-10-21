What started as an even matchup quickly crashed into the Michigan hockey team’s favor. After a second period goal that sprung out of seemingly nowhere, the energy completely shifted.

And once the pace picked up, there was no stopping it.

In their Big Ten opener, the No. 7 Wolverines (3-2 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) faced one of their biggest rivals in the No. 13 Buckeyes (2-2, 0-1). The stakes were high for both teams, who have had slow and inconsistent starts to their seasons.

Early in the first period, Michigan was faced with its first penalty kill of the night, a situation it knows all too well and has proved costly on multiple occasions. However, in the strongest penalty kill showing thus far, Michigan mitigated the disadvantage with strong clears and even some offensive pushes.

Instantly following the strong penalty kill, junior forward Dylan Duke skated the puck to the right corner of the goal, tipping it into the net through multiple Ohio State defenders and goaltender Logan Terness’s legs. The Buckeyes challenged the goal for goaltender interference, but was ruled unsuccessful and Michigan got off to an early lead.

Halfway through the first period, a mess of red and white filled the goal box and pressure from Ohio State brought graduate goaltender Jacob Barczewski down, allowing for Buckeye forward Matt Cassidy to sneak the puck past Barczewski who was unable to even attempt to save it. Analogous to Ohio State, the Wolverines challenged the goal for goaltender interference, but once again, the challenge was unsuccessful, keeping the score tied at one.

From the beginning, it became evident that the Buckeyes were seemingly holding a grudge against sophomore defenseman Tyler Duke, an Ohio State transfer. Taking hit after another, Duke was tossed around the ice by his old teammates. After missing last weekend’s series due to injury, he was not given an easy welcoming back onto the ice.

The second period started out slow for both teams. Michigan got its first power play of the game but made little of it.

However, the slow pace didn’t last. Around the halfway point of the game, the game turned a corner when a long pass from sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey was soon met by sophomore forward Gavin Brindley, passing to open sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty. With a ripper and a shocked face, McGroarty hit the puck square into the right corner of the goal and over the shoulder of Turness.

McGroarty’s goal gave the Wolverines a newfound energy, as a few short minutes later, freshman forward Nick Moldenhauer clocked his first goal in a Michigan sweater, thanks to a well-placed pass from Tyler and a speedy skate down the center from sophomore forward Jackson Hallum.

The aggression between the teams shifted off Tyler and became an entire team endeavor. Many fights broke out, causing multiple clock stoppages and power plays for each team. While neither team was able to capitalize up to this point on their advantages, the momentum of the previous goals carried the Wolverines through a power play.

It felt clear that they were one-man up, as unbeknownst to the entire eager Buckeye defensive line, Dylan passed the puck past each one to Brindley, who found a pocket in the left corner and gave the Wolverines a three-goal lead going into the third period.

Michigan’s third periods thus far in the season have been notoriously difficult, giving up six to Massachusetts last weekend. However, the momentum from the second period carried into the third, as sophomore forward Josh Eernisse potted two pucks into the goal. Sophomore forward Kienan Draper capped off the night with a goal and gave the Wolverines finally got the blowout they have been craving.

Despite the slow start, Michigan came out of the game as a second-half team, something that could not be said of previous weekends. Once the floodgates opened, one goal after another poured out. And in this rivalry matchup, the floodgates opened and showed no signs of slowing down