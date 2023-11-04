MADISON — As sophomore forward Jackson Hallum, a resident of the No. 4 Michigan hockey team’s second line, skated the puck from behind his own goal to the blue line unopposed, he was quickly met with a wall. A Wisconsin player attempted to hit Hallum and ended up taking him out, so Hallum slid across the ice into the center of the sheet, in clear pain. As he skated to the bench, Michigan recognized it had lost a key player in this high-stakes matchup.

And at first, the Wolverines were able to overcome this adversity through the rest of the second period.

But in the third period, another wall emerged — this time from their own team. Sophomore forward T.J. Hughes, another second liner, received two penalty calls within the last five minutes. And this wall didn’t only stand in the way of Hughes, but became a significant barrier for the rest of his team, too..

As the Michigan hockey team lost its 4-3 lead to the No. 5 Badgers in a matter of 30 seconds, Hughes was sitting in the penalty box, and Hallum was unable to play.

Hallum and Hughes are integral pieces to the puzzle of this Wolverines team. Last week alone, each player had a standout game, with Hallum scoring a toe-drag highlight reel goal and Hughes notching five points in one game. Combined on the weekend, the pair collected 12 points, making them huge contributors not only to their line, but to their entire team.

So when they’re gone, it doesn’t go unnoticed.

“I think (Hallum) going out definitely hurts us,” associate head coach Rob Rassey said. “He’s a heck of a hockey player, he has an impact on the game and I thought he was playing well up to that point too.”

At the point of Hallum’s exit, there had been no penalties called on either team — which for this Michigan team, is rare. But heading into the final five minutes of the second period, the Wolverines were feeling confident in their 4-2 lead and in that momentum carrying them into the third period. However, the inevitable came to be when sophomore forward Frank Nazar III got the first Michigan penalty of the night, and the Badgers capitalized on their advantage.

Wisconsin then tied up the game in the third period when it got a goal, once again, with five minutes left in the period. And once again, it was a power play goal.

While patterns emerged among the Badger offense, patterns broke for the Wolverines. Hughes received penalties for hooking and roughing, one of which opened the door for Wisconsin to make the score even. While Hughes’ second penalty was insignificant for both teams as the Badgers didn’t score, the principle of Hughes receiving two penalties in a small time frame — let alone his first two of the season — is what stands out most.

And as his first two penalties of the season, they could not have come at a worse time.

“When we’re up, we can’t take penalties,” senior defenseman Jacob Truscott said. “ … (Wisconsin) got a power play goal and then they were feeling good. … (We) just have to stay out of the box.”

As a significant member of the power play unit, having Hughes in the penalty box was less than ideal — especially twice in one game. Additionally, Hughes’ lack of faceoff wins was uncharacteristic. Typically one of Michigan’s strongest in the faceoff circle, Hughes won only eight of 17. Hughes’ success is often what drives the Wolverines’ strongest sequences. So without Hughes, those plays do not happen as frequently.

While Hallum and Hughes don’t occupy the top line and aren’t heralded as Michigan’s stars, their skills on the ice are necessary to its success. When they are off their game, or off the ice, that creates another wall for Michigan’s offense to scale. And Friday night against Wisconsin, that was made perfectly clear.