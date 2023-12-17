PLYMOUTH — When sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty was carried off on a stretcher in the Michigan hockey team’s home series against Penn State, questions of his return to the ice as a Wolverine loomed. And when the inevitable following question of if he would be able to compete for team USA in World Juniors arose, the injury felt like it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

But a month later, not only is McGroarty back on the ice — he is traveling to Sweden for the World Junior Championship to compete for Team USA. He’s embracing the injury with an optimistic mentality, using it as fuel to recovery and hoping to come out an even better player.

Well, he’s embracing it as much as he can right now, donning a red non-contact jersey at the World Junior Selection Camp. The World Junior Championship doesn’t start until December 26, giving McGroarty more time to heal. While it’s unclear what his participation will look like in Sweden, he said it best:

“I know I’ll be ready to go.”

McGroarty’s presence on the ice is visible in more ways than one. While he can’t use the full extent of his physicality due to his current health status, it’s allowing him to focus on different aspects of the game and strengthen his shooting and ability to recognize and respond to pressure.

“When you’re on the couch, stuff isn’t moving as fast,” McGroarty said Thursday. “Obviously hockey is a fast sport, so reading pressure when guys are coming at you, that’s tough to come back to.”

Even from Thursday to Saturday at camp, McGroarty’s physicality and skill progressed. Thursday marked his first time playing five-on-five scrimmage since the injury, and it came with some hiccups. He had a few turnovers and uncharacteristic plays that he recognized and adjusted.

By Saturday, the number of those mistakes decreased. He mostly practiced in a line made up of Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud and Boston College forward Cutter Gauthier, and even took some light bumps from his teammates to try to bring him back to speed.

Last year, McGroarty recorded seven points in seven games for Team USA, aiding it to a bronze medal finish. And before his injury, McGroarty had 18 points in 13 games for Michigan this season, making him a top points contributor for the Wolverines. Equipped with experience and leadership, McGroarty’s teammates recognize his imperative presence on the team.

“It’s been a rollercoaster for him, and he’s just handled it so well,” sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey said Saturday. “ … This tournament is a dream for every hockey player, so to have it almost taken away and for him to fight back for it is special to watch, but it’s not surprising at all. He’s just the same Rutger and a leader on and off the ice.”

McGroarty has clear drive, ambition and leadership that he showcased throughout camp, volunteering first for the drills and scrimmages in spite of his injury and acting as a playmaker in scrimmages. Through adversity, he showed drive and positivity towards a speedy recovery.

While his ice time and point accumulation is to be determined in Sweden, one thing is clear about McGroarty: When he’s healthy, he knows he’ll be ready to go. And his teammates know that too.