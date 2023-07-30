PLYMOUTH — It was a play anyone who’s watched Rutger McGroarty had seen before. As his teammate sprinted deep with the puck, the forward snuck unmarked into the slot. With one flick of his stick, a perfect pass became an easy 1-0 lead as the USA White took on Finland in the World Junior Summer Showcase.

While the Americans wound up losing 3-2, those scoring plays are the type that coaches want to see out of McGroarty. With a more developed frame than a lot of his peers, he’s able to get to ice that his teammates can’t. The slot, for instance, where he’s big enough to hold his own and skilled enough to capitalize.

But McGroarty isn’t satisfied with making the same old plays as an acclimating freshman. Entering his sophomore season with the Michigan hockey team, McGroarty wants more.

“This summer I’m kind of just working on every part of my game,” McGroarty said. “If it’s skating, shooting, scoring from every area, my edges — I feel like I’m just honestly working on everything.”

Because McGroarty knows what’s at stake this upcoming season. He believes the Wolverines have all the pieces to seize opportunity. With a handful of transfer pickups and an impact freshman in forward Nick Moldenhauer, it certainly seems that way from afar.

Opportunity has been plentiful for Michigan in recent years. The past two seasons, the Wolverines used their talent to make the Frozen Four, but they failed to capitalize and fell in the semifinals each time. That includes McGroarty’s freshman season, in which he played a top line role for a squad that came so close but yet so far.

This year is about righting that wrong.

“Michigan’s always kind of the next man up mentality,” McGroarty said. ”I feel like they’re always good. They always have a chance and they continue to bring in the best.”

But in order to be the best, Michigan is going to need a big year out of McGroarty. With Mackie Samoskevich and Adam Fantilli in the NHL, McGroarty’s 18 goals and 39 points make him the Wolverines’ leading scorer. With many goals scored just like the one in Saturday’s scrimmage, he should continue to play a key role in the attack.

He’s also one of just five returning forwards from the 2023 USA World Junior team, meaning his veteranship and skill set could help the Americans in a tournament that favors experience over raw talent. The larger role showed on Saturday, when McGroarty played in the top six and also on the first power play unit.

That doesn’t mean McGroarty’s game is perfect, though. There are still holes he’s trying to patch this offseason. Those include mistakes like his blue-line turnover that led to a rush goal for Finland. The 3-2 tally served as the game-winning goal.

“The goal I turned over, I can’t remember the last time I’ve done that,” McGroarty lamented. “I mean it definitely stinks that I did that and it ended up being the game winning goal. So I’m definitely not in my tip-top, prime hockey right now. But I feel like as the camp goes on, I’ll keep getting better and better.”

McGroarty might be a little hard on himself, and he also acknowledged the multiple chances he created for his own team. Still, his own critical analysis reveals the elevated level he wants to reach — for the Wolverines, for the Americans and even for himself. He’s teed up for a starring role next season, one he wants to reach out and grab rather than simply inherit.

While the signature goals might be there, his training reflects the raised stakes. His words make it even more clear:

“Michigan next year we’re gonna have another chance,” McGroarty said. “I want to go in there and dominate.”

He’s put in the work thus far. He’s set new expectations. Now, McGroarty’s task becomes making good on them.