It’s not going to look the same this year.

The No. 5 Michigan hockey team does not boast four of the top five first-round NHL Draft picks like it did in 2021. There is no Hobey Baker-winning freshman leading the charge like in 2022. Unlike years past, there is no clear spotlight shining on any one player entering the season.

At least, there isn’t one yet.

With coach Brandon Naurato at the helm for his permanent first full season as head coach after an interim title last season, Michigan looks to recapture the magic that propelled it to back-to-back Big Ten Championships and Frozen Four appearances.

Between the talented freshman class, experienced graduate transfers and a host of returning veterans to the team, the Wolverines maintain a balanced roster full of talent that could make a run into the postseason.

To gauge which players are most poised to help Michigan do so, the Michigan Daily breaks down Michigan’s roster for the 2023-24 season.

Goaltending

For the past few seasons, Michigan did not have to worry much about its goaltending position. Erik Portillo was the undisputed starter, and with a .918 save percentage and 2.49 goals against average (GAA), the Wolverines knew they could expect a strong performance with him between the pipes.

But Erik Portillo left for the pros during the offseason, leaving a battle for the net between graduate transfer Jake Barczewski and senior Noah West.

Barczewski comes to Michigan with an impressive resumé. As a four-year starter at Canisius, he led his team to the 2023 Atlantic Hockey Championship as well as the NCAA tournament last season. He posted an impressive .917 save percentage and a 2.60 GAA over his career with the Griffins.

Although Atlantic hockey is different from Big Ten play, Barczewski’s numbers indicate that he could be a reliable option for the Wolverines if he is able to adapt his game to Michigan’s style of hockey.

Also vying for time in net for the Wolverines is West, the backup goalie for Portillo last season. Although West did not log a ton of minutes last year, he still managed a healthy .920 save percentage and 2.92 GAA in his limited three-game sample with the Wolverines last season. Michigan can gather more information about his ceiling as a goaltender while he splits starts with Barczewski to start the season.

Defense

The departure of First-Team All-American star Luke Hughes to the NHL certainly left a sizable hole on defense for the Wolverines. To add insult to injury, junior Ethan Edwards is sidelined for the first half of the season as he recovers from an offseason surgery.

Despite these setbacks, Michigan made strong moves in the offseason to help offset some of these losses. For instance, the addition of graduate transfer Marshall Warren from Boston College should help stabilize the defense. A sixth-round draft pick for the Minnesota Wild, Warren brings a wealth of experience and talent to the blue line, playing in 130 collegiate games and recording 57 points in his career. His presence, combined with the return of senior captain Jacob Truscott from injury, should provide a solid foundation for the defense to build from.

Michigan also brought in Tyler Duke, a sophomore transfer from Ohio State who should have no problem fitting in. Having played two seasons with the USNTDP alongside Wolverines like sophomore Seamus Casey, Duke has already developed chemistry with other defensemen, which can help him make an impact on defense right away.

Not to forget, there is a wealth of returning players who may be due for big seasons, headlined by Casey. After a flashy freshman campaign, during which he scored a highlight reel goal in the Frozen Four, Casey proved himself to be a multi-talented defender with a strong offensive upside. Should he continue to develop into a two-way defenseman this season, Michigan will be in more than good hands on the backend.

Forwards

The offensive line lost significant star power talent in the offseason with the departure of then-freshman Hobey Baker award winner Adam Fantilli and then-sophomore Mackie Samoskevich to the NHL. While their production will be difficult to replicate, the Wolverines can begin to neutralize the loss by turning toward both the incoming freshman and returning talent.

Michigan’s freshman class is full of exciting prospects with Nick Moldenhauer near the top of the list. He spent the last two seasons with the USHL’s Chicago Steel, playing alongside the Fantilli brothers and Samoskevich during his tenure. He enjoyed a productive season last year, registering 75 points in 50 games which was good for second best on the team.

While Moldenhauer’s arrival spurs plenty of excitement, so does freshman Garrett Schifsky. A former Waterloo Blackhawk for the USHL, Schifsky led his team in scoring the past two seasons, recording 28 goals and 24 assists in 57 games last season. A wicked fast forward with a penchant for scoring, Schifsky and Moldenhauer should help round out the scoring in Fantilli’s absence.

In addition to these newcomers, the Wolverines will also benefit from a crop of returning players who came back to Michigan despite being drafted. Sophomore Rutger McGroarty, sophomore Gavin Brindley and junior Dylan Duke are all solid scorers with a knack for creating opportunities, and they are expected to have a big season this year.

Frank Nazar III is also a player who could be a difference-maker in Michigan’s top six. Drafted 13th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL draft, the sophomore was sidelined for a majority of the last season due to injury. If Nazar can produce at pre-injury levels, he could be a dangerous scoring threat to opposing teams.

Outlook

Michigan’s current roster offers plenty of promise. Between a veteran-laden defensive core, a forward squad filled with goal scorers and a healthy competition for who plays at goal, the Wolverines have all the pieces necessary to make a lengthy postseason run. Despite losing prominent stars in the offseason, Michigan can replicate and potentially surpass previous successes through on-ice chemistry and elevated performances from its players.

Line Predictions

Forwards

Rutger McGroarty – Frank Nazar III — Gavin Brindley

Dylan Duke – T.J. Hughes – Nick Moldenhauer

Jackson Hallum – Chase Pletzke – Garrett Schifsky

Josh Eernisse – Mark Estapa – Philippe Lapointe

Defense

Jacob Truscot – Marshall Warren

Tyler Duke – Seamus Casey

Luca Fantilli – Steven Holtz

Extra skaters

Brendan Miles

Goaltender

Jake Barczewski

Noah West